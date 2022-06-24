Rams Called to Add Ex-1st Round Talent From California

During the month of June, the Los Angeles Rams have been called on to look into more edge rush help with 2022 training camp on the horizon.

Former Rams Pro Bowler Robert Quinn was mentioned as a possibility, especially with the NFC’s sack leader of last season being in a disgruntled state with the Chicago Bears and now being predicted to part ways with the team. Montez Sweat was another mention, due to the Washington Commanders exercising his fifth-year option in April.

But now, a new name has surfaced, and been suggested, by Bleacher Report NFL analyst Ian Wharton on the morning of Friday, June 24 in their list of “best unsigned free agents under the age of 30.” And this edge rusher is not only a former first round talent, but he’s got deep ties to the Golden State — including the Los Angeles region.

Pass Rusher Starred at Nearby Pac-12 University Before Entering the NFL Draft

Takkarist McKinley has been mentioned as the latest defender the Rams should pursue.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder has 20 career sacks, including the seven he produced in his second season in the league with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. The edge defender has since struggled attacking the passer, producing no more than 3.5 sacks per season in injury riddled campaigns.

But he’s thrived in an L.A. setting before.

The Bay Are native — born in Oakland, attended high school at Kennedy in Richmond and played at Contra Costa College — rose to first rounder status after three campaigns with UCLA. McKinley was dominant in his final season which skyrocketed him to potential day one pick: Producing 18 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks. He also used his long arms to break up six passes.

McKinley is Only DE ‘Worth Rostering’

McKinley does play a spot that comes with a high value in the salary cap arena.

“A competent free-agent edge-rusher usually commands a sizable contract. Only older veterans who earn one-year deals and reclamation projects require lesser investments, as both come with significant risks,” Wharton mentioned.

McKinley’s time with the Browns, however, was labeled a “bust” period with producing just 2.5 sacks in 11 games while playing on a line that featured elite rusher Myles Garrett and also had Jadeveon Clowney. McKinley still remains unsigned with training camps slated to start up during the week of July 20 for most franchises (the Rams begin camp on July 23 down in Irvine).

However, here’s where Wharton believes McKinley has an advantage in this late free agency period.

“Nevertheless, the under-30 free-agent crop is weak after the top eight,” Wharton said. “McKinley, 26, is the only pass-rusher among them worth rostering, and that’s specifically for a team that could use a third or fourth rusher who has solid size and play strength. The 6’2″, 260-pounder can play end in a 4-3 or as a stand-up linebacker in a 3-4.”

McKinley has attacked offenses standing up or with his hand to the turf before:

A few looks at EDGE Takkarist McKinley (UCLA, 6'2", 258lbs). Good display of hand use + strength, particularly on the 3rd play. Nasty. pic.twitter.com/G2aafwlCXt — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) January 5, 2017

Wharton also believes that McKinley won’t need to start to make his impact.

“Contending teams lacking a clear backup could offer McKinley a minor role and hope he can take advantage of opportunities teammates create for him. For example, if he plays with a dominant defensive tackle, quarterbacks could lose track of McKinley coming around the edge,” Wharton said.

Well, the Rams do have perennial Pro Bowl and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald on the line. A pairing of two former first rounders could be enticing for the Rams.