Rams Make Stunning Departure With $4.6 Million Defender: Report

Along with injuries constantly changing the roster, the Los Angeles Rams have also spent the regular season departing with members of their Super Bowl 56 roster.

Edge rusher Terrell Lewis became the latest one to exit, as the Rams announced late Thursday afternoon that they have given the defender once on a four-year, $4,638,593 deal a waive/no recall.

Lewis joins fellow edge rusher Justin Hollins, running back Darrell Henderson and safety Terrell Burgess as notable roster departures during the 2022 campaign.

Lewis Dealt With Injuries With Rams & Before NFL Career

Lewis has only suited up for the Rams during his young career. But regardless if he was a Ram or in college, injuries took its toll on him.

The towering 6-foot-5, 262-pounder came to the league out of the University of Alabama. But even then, there were the ailment concerns noted by Lance Zierlein of nfl.com before the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Lewis had some bad luck with injuries during his career at Alabama but finished strong,” Zierlein wrote, as Lewis once missed two full seasons in Tuscaloosa with a torn elbow ligament in 2017 and a torn ACL the following season. He added, “He’s played in just 26 games, so he’s less technically sound than most Alabama defenders at this stage, but he was still productive and showed growth as a player in-season.”

Still, Lewis had enough intrigue to be taken in the third round at No. 84 overall by the Rams. He went on to play in 30 total regular season games with seven starts per Pro Football Reference, including three games in the starting rotation this season.

But the injury bug continued to follow him. He missed most of 2021 with another knee injury. And his ailment helped convince the Rams to lure in Von Miller via trade.

Lewis ends his time with the Rams producing 40 tackles, 27 solo stops, eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage and six total career sacks. His best game was Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills which saw him snatch three solo tackles and one interception despite the 31-10 drubbing at the hands of the visitors. However, Lewis was limited to just 14 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 27 — which was his last field action with the Rams.

Fans Sound Off on Move

Lewis’ release came with mixed emotions among Ram fans.

“Noooooooooo,” proclaimed one Rams fan on Twitter.

But another fan named Jared Mosquera believes he’ll find a new beginning.

“This guys career ain’t over. Tremendous pass rusher. Can get lost in coverage, but can rush pass. There’s a place for somewhere I hope he finds it. Good player,” Mosquera posted.

Another fan named Austin Tialavea acknowledged injuries derailed Lewis.

“Injuries really hurt this man’s career. He was a physical specimen coming out of Bama,” he posted online.

Lastly, NFC West writer for Fox Sports Eric Williams reacted to the Rams’ decision.

Talented, but just six sacks in three seasons. https://t.co/h6rUObyuHk — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) December 15, 2022

Has Youth at Edge Rusher Indicated Change for Rams?

Perhaps the Rams have some pieces to work with moving forward in the edge rush department — which could explain the reason behind the move.

The franchise recently moved defensive end Michael Hoecht to OLB the last three games. He’s responded with 14 tackles, eight solo stops and two sacks (both against the Seattle Seahawks on December 4).

But the Rams additionally have youth building blocks in 2022 seventh rounder Daniel Hardy and undrafted rookie Keir Thomas — whom flashed signs of potential during the preseason.