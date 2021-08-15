L.A. Ram Rookie Targets Deliver Samples of Dynamic Plays [WATCH]

It was a rather slow night for the Los Angeles Rams offense, with 197 total yards as proof inside SoFi Stadium.

But it was a night of dynamic samples for two representatives of the Rams’ future against the Chargers.

Tutu Atwell, the second rounder, showed the speed that convinced the Rams to use him as their first building block for the 2021 draft class. Jacob Harris, the towering fourth rounder, broke free from tackles and became the mismatch as the hybrid receiver/tight end option that the Rams envisioned when they selected him.

On a night the Rams offense only put six on the christened SoFi Stadium scoreboard in their 13-6 loss, the Rams and Rams Twitter clearly came out convinced about the future through these two newcomer weapons.

Atwell Shook Off Punt Return Penalty & Early Hit

The first explosive play from Atwell? A play that was unfortunately called back.

And it came on special teams.

Atwell fielded a deep punt then turned on the same jets that made him a deadly one during his days at Miami Northwestern High School and Louisville. And it led to tweets of excitement including this one by Rams beat reporter of The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue with the NSFW disclaimer.

One other Rams beat reporter Rich Hammond was in awe himself.

Associated Press Rams reporter Greg Beachum was another who commented on his speed.

Sosa Kremenjas of Pro Football Focus also took a liking to the return that never was.

And if the cat-quick but diminutive 155-pound Atwell got his “Welcome to the NFL” moment, he sure shook it off quick.

Atwell sprinted to his left behind the Rams’ offensive line during the first quarter on his first target. He caught a slightly underthrown Devlin Hodges pass, but was met disruptively by Asante Samuel Jr. for the 1-yard gain in what ESPN personality and Rams color commentator Mina Kimes called “second rounder on second rounder crime” during the live broadcast.

But it didn’t take long for the 5-foot-9 Atwell to shake that off…and break a long gain.

Operating out of the slot, Atwell was left all alone at the Rams 47 and then turned on his jets for the 20-yarder.

And the fans began to chime in.

Atwell ended his night with two catches for 21 yards. He was only one of three Ram receivers to bust a 20-yard gain (the other J.J. Koski, who had his 20-yarder during the fourth).

Harris Shows Mismatch Presence

The much taller 6-foot-5, 211-pound tight end from Central Florida wasn’t required to spend his entire evening putting his hand in the grass.

The Rams experimented him as an “X” receiver, with the attempt to create size advantages.

He added a tough sideline grab on the night too.

His biggest reception? That one included a rookie mistake: A fumble. But the play went the length of two first down markers for the Rams.

Harris ended his night leading the Rams with four catches for 43 yards, averaging 10.8 yards a catch.

And the social media praise got plastered on Twitter for the UCF standout.

And one Ram fan who shared this about the two rooks.