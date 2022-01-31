Twitter Reacts to the Rams Winning Their Fifth NFC Title

The last time Jim Everett was involved with a Los Angeles Rams versus San Francisco 49ers NFC title game, he left with a bitter taste in his mouth with the 30-3 embarrassing defeat during the 1989 season at Candlestick Park.

Now far removed from his quarterback playing days and live tweeting during this newest installment of Rams/49ers, the Rams legend — who once threw three interceptions and had a “phantom sack” that game in that loss — sent out two words through his personal Twitter account once the final seconds ticked away:

Hello 56!!!!!!!!! 🏆 — 𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 (@Jim_Everett) January 31, 2022

Everett was among those who reacted to watching the Rams team knock off their hated rivals from Northern California 20-17 at SoFi Stadium, in a game that saw the Rams erase a 10-point fourth quarter lead to seal conference title No. 5.

The former Rams signal-caller wasn’t the only notable reaction on watching his former team win in emotional fashion. Here were some of the other Twitter reactions and posts on the Rams winning the NFC title and punching their ticket to Super Bowl 56 in their home venue.

‘The Phone Call’ & Striking ‘Gold’

At 6:37 p.m. PT, the Rams Twitter account create this graphic: A phone call.

brb gotta take this pic.twitter.com/EsXkW2YNLh — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 31, 2022

To which one legendary record-breaker for the franchise Eric Dickerson let it be known “We ain’t missing this call!”

And local L.A. radio station KIIS 102.7 FM shared their enthusiasm online:

But then, along came this final troll job by the Rams’ Twitter account with a subtle dig at the 49ers:

Bagged a berth to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/86gv5gW894 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 31, 2022

49ers React to the Loss

While the Rams put on their NFC Champion tees and partied on the field and the locker room, the 49ers spent their postgame lamenting on what could have been.

One player in particular was Jaquiski Tartt of the 49ers, who made this botched attempt become a trending topic on the social media sight for all the wrong reasons:

Jaquiski Tartt drops a dime from Matthew Stafford

pic.twitter.com/J6H3phOhyy — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2022

Tartt himself took the blame for the loss, but vowed to learn from the drop.

“No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won’t define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better,” was what Tartt tweeted.

Kyle Shanahan, though, defended his player despite the failed attempt at an interception.

“Tartt has done a lot of good things. I thought he was one of the best players in the field last week,” Shanahan said to reporters. “I know he’s disappointed about the drop but I’m very happy he was on our team this year.”

“Tartt has done a lot of good things. I thought he was one of the best players in the field last week… I know he’s disappointed about the drop but I’m very happy he was on our team this year.” Kyle Shanahan shows some love to Jaquiski Tartt following dropped interception. pic.twitter.com/6mJfvk6BG1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 31, 2022

Lastly, 49ers CEO Jed York sent his well wishes to the ‘Niners division rival.

“Hurts to end the season this way. So proud of our guys fight all year. Congrats to the Rams. Go rep the NFC West,” York posted.

Other Ram Reactions

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey will soon experience his first career Super Bowl. The 27-year-old All-Pro gave a three-worded response when asked how he’s feeling at the moment:

Ramsey, however, gave a more in-depth response through 280-characters.

“We got one more game and it’s the biggest in the world! God so great, I’m telling YA! I can’t wait to glorify his name to the utmost on the highest stage,” was what Ramsey sent out via his account.

Meanwhile, Rams Twitter caught Von Miller dancing with the George Halas trophy and

HOWDY, NFC CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dEMn5ZqGgw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 31, 2022

But then caught an emotional, poignant image of Cooper Kupp — who finished his night with 11 crucial catches for 142 yards including the catch-and-run on third-and-3 that ultimately help set up the winning field goal from Matt Gay:

1️⃣0️⃣ taking it all in. pic.twitter.com/0eIQERaUDt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 31, 2022

The night was one filled with confetti falling and Ram players and coaches jubilant. Head coach Sean McVay was among the stoic voices, but his final message? “We’ve got one more.”