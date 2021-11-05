Newest L.A. Rams Star is Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr.

Looks like Von Miller has added a new title in his first week with the Los Angeles Rams: Recruiting coordinator.

He’s running point for a now available high-profile free agent.

In just two days after his first practice with his newest team, the former Denver Broncos outside linebacker took to Instagram to lobby for one three-time Pro Bowler to join the Rams. And it’s a player who just recently was released by his previous employer on the morning of Friday, November 5: Odell Beckham Jr.

The Online Post

Here’s what Miller said on his personal Instagram page, which was also a birthday shout out to the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who was let go by the Cleveland Browns:

Jalen Ramsey, who normally serves as the closet recruiting coordinator for the Rams as he tried to coax Julio Jones and Stephon Gilmore to join the Rams, posted a “Facts!” comment on Miller’s IG post.

Even free agent WR Dez Bryant, who tweeted out a suggestion to the Rams to pursue OBJ, reacted to the post by sharing a prayers emoji on Miller’s picture.

And other national outlets began to pick up on Miller trying to sway Beckham Jr. to come over to the Rams.

Von Miller wants OBJ to come to the Rams 👀 pic.twitter.com/4DifexhLvs — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 5, 2021

It’s certainly not the first photo Miller and OBJ have taken together.

However, there’s this reminder via ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry:

Von Miller recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to the Rams. Of course, Beckham must go through waivers. pic.twitter.com/OtWuqdH6Xv — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 5, 2021

Beckham Jr.’s Other Potential Suitors

Obviously, a big name like OBJ doesn’t become available very often — let alone during the halfway point of the season.

However, Beckham Jr. got here off of a detailed falling out he had with the Browns — which included his father blasting Beckham Jr.’s now former quarterback Baker Mayfield in a video and Beckham Jr. demanding a trade from the team before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Beckham was enduring his worst season as a pro: Catching just 17 passes in six games (average of 2.83 per game), tallying 232 yards and scoring zero touchdowns. According to Pro Football Reference, Beckham only caught 7 TD’s in 28 total starts with the Browns.

If the Rams do follow through on Miller’s IG post, they would have to fend off other potential NFL suitors of OBJ. Here’s the list according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

Saints : Florio says both New Orleans and Cleveland talked about a possible trade but a deal never fell through. However, now that Beckham’s is on the waiver wire, the Saints could sign him the moment he becomes available. Top receiving option Michael Thomas is already out the rest of the year with an ankle injury.

: Florio says both New Orleans and Cleveland talked about a possible trade but a deal never fell through. However, now that Beckham’s is on the waiver wire, the Saints could sign him the moment he becomes available. Top receiving option Michael Thomas is already out the rest of the year with an ankle injury. Seahawks : Florio mentioned Seattle as a possibility. The ‘Hawks would have to take on Beckham’s hefty salary of $14.5 million and more than $8 million guaranteed. And, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times mentioned in his analysis column that the ‘Hawks have $13.3 million left in cap space. But there’s this online photo that surfaced of Russell Wilson and OBJ together.

: Florio mentioned Seattle as a possibility. The ‘Hawks would have to take on Beckham’s hefty salary of $14.5 million and more than $8 million guaranteed. And, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times mentioned in his analysis column that the ‘Hawks have $13.3 million left in cap space. But there’s this online photo that surfaced of Russell Wilson and OBJ together. 49ers: Florio added San Francisco as another potential option for OBJ. The team is currently 27th in passing yardage. And, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan wrote how OBJ or another prominent free agent DeSean Jackson could be a fit for the ‘Niners.

Whether if the Rams do get OBJ or not, one thing is certain: Miller won even more Ram fans by trying to add more star power to the Rams…without not even playing a single down yet in L.A.