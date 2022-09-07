Von Miller Already Thinking About Reactions From the ‘Rams House’

A common theme for the NFL when schedules get announced: Reunion games.

It leads to the anticipation of those contests — and the first one involves the Los Angeles Rams.

Another common practice involving reunions: Thinking about how the fans who once cheered for a star beloved player will treat him this time around.

Such is the case for the newest Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller as he nears his highly anticipated return to SoFi Stadium to kick off the 2022 season on Thursday, September 8. Fans of the Rams do not need to wait until midseason or late in the year to watch the man who helped spearhead the Super Bowl 56 run return to the “Rams House.”

Miller, who delivered two sacks to help lift the Rams to the Vince Lombardi Trophy nearly seven months ago, told reporters during a video conference on Tuesday, September 6 on what he’s thinking about inside the walls that are SoFi Stadium.

Miller Asks ‘What if?’

Miller began by sharing the emotions of suiting up against the Super Bowl champs right away.

“The NFL is just so messy,” Miller said via video conference. “I’m playing in the Super Bowl and then my first game back is right there with a new team. And that’s what the fans want to see. Of course, there will be some emotions there.”

Miller then began thinking of this: The various types of behavior that could shower down on him inside the “Rams House” from the bevy of fans clad in Rams horns, Rams jerseys and the colors of the Super Bowl champs.

“What if the fans boo me, what if the fans cheer me? I’ve already thought about all of these different things,” Miller said.

‘He’s the Enemy’

Miller will soon be tasked to attack Matthew Stafford and this time, it won’t be a tap on the shoulder like in practices near the Cal Lutheran campus in Thousand Oaks.

Things are going to be far different for the Rams as they’ll now have to keep Miller from laying a finger or shoulder on Stafford. And that also includes Aaron Donald realizing that once both the Rams and the Bills are on the field together, Miller represents the football version of enemy territory for him and the Rams.

Donald already spoke with Heavy on Rams one-on-one about the emotions of seeing Miller wear No. 40 on the opposite side, saying on August 31 while promoting his endorsement deal with Dr. Teals: “That’s my guy. I can never be too mad at Von. Having an opportunity to work with him and get to learn from him, he helped me a lot with my leadership role in being more of a vocal guy at times. He helped us get over that hurdle when we needed to in that Super Bowl. I’m forever grateful for Von. He knows it’s forever love with him. That’s my brother for life. I wish nothing but the best for him but again, just not in week one.”

Well, Donald reiterated his stance about seeing Miller in the Bills helmet in talking to the L.A. media during the week leading up to the game.

“We created some special things. We miss him, but he’s on the opposite side now, so, you know, he’s the enemy,” Donald said.