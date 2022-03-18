Insiders Hint $65 Million Weapon Could Spark the Next Rams Trade

Think the Los Angeles Rams are just going to settle on snatching up Allen Robinson? They may have another NFL shaker on deck.

Per two NFL insiders on the evening of Thursday, March 17, the Super Bowl champs don’t sound like they’re done creating more NFL earthquakes. In typical Rams fashion in the era of general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, there could be another blockbuster move soon on deck — this time following the signing of the Pro Bowl wide receiver and one of the league’s top free agent wideouts from the Chicago Bears.

This one involves a $65 million weapon who has built his own stellar resume. But unfortunately for the Rams, this move could mean moving on from one of their most beloved members of their roster.

The $65 Million Weapon Involved

The era of “Bobby Trees” in L.A. could see its end.

Robert Woods, a captain and one of the faces of the Rams during the Snead/McVay regime, is now the subject of trade rumors following the major acquisition of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Robinson.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed at 8:45 p.m. PT Thursday that the 29-year-old native of Gardena, California Woods has had other NFL teams asking about him…turning him into potential trade bait.

“After signing Allen Robinson today, the Rams begin receiving calls about the availability of WR Robert Woods, who is now a prime trade candidate, per league sources. Woods is coming off a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready by training camp,” Schefter tweeted.

Woods signed an extension with the Rams on September 18, 2020. Per Spotrac, Woods is anticipated to get $10 million in 2022, but then hit $13,750,000 the following season. He’s not expected to become an unrestricted free agent until 2026, when he turns 34.

Schefter isn’t the only insider who hints at a possible Woods trade.

Beat Writer Connects NFC North Team as Possible Suitor

Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams for The Athletic, wrote “there may be an opportunity for the Rams to execute another move considering this (WR) depth, and if they did, pulling from this group would likely be really appealing to any trade partners” in her Thursday article.

So far, the Rams’ acquisition of high-caliber WR Allen Robinson looks like just one move. What if – emphasis on “if” this time of year – it’s a piece of something bigger? https://t.co/Ek8eftbOkX — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 17, 2022

That’s when Rodrigue began “connecting the dots” and brought up this possible suitor for Woods: The Minnesota Vikings.

“While it’s hard to imagine a captain and beloved leader such as Woods being a trade candidate, the facts that former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is now the head coach in Minnesota (and his offensive coordinator is former tight ends coach Wes Phillips) and Woods’ contract clears about $13.5 million with a post-June 1 trade designation, means such a move is something both teams may consider opening dialogue about,” Rodrigue wrote.

But who would the Rams receive in exchange if Woods gets dealt away? Rodrigue mentioned how the Vikes are aiming to “offload” pass rusher and two-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter, who has become an intriguing candidate for teams looking to add a quarterback attacker.

The reason? The 27-year-old Hunter is looking too pricey to keep in the twin cities:

As the #Vikings try to sort out their cap situation, sources continue to say they've been trying to trade Danielle Hunter, who's got an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. Hunter has a $25.83M cap figure. The Vikings need to clear space to make their new deals official. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) March 17, 2022

Plus, after shockingly losing Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, the Rams are officially in the market for an extra edge rusher. Hunter could be that guy who comes over should the Rams ship away their “Trees.”