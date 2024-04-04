Dan Hurley Net Worth, Salary, and New Contract With the Uconn Huskies

Dan Hurley, the head coach of men’s basketball at the University of Connecticut, cemented his legacy by leading UConn to an NCAA Championship in 2023. However, his journey to coaching success was paved with diverse experiences and considerable success.

Hurley’s coaching career began at Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School, where he served as head coach from 2001 to 2010. During this tenure, he honed his coaching skills and developed a reputation for excellence. In 2010, he transitioned to Wagner College, where he served as a head coach for two seasons. Hurley’s coaching acumen notably contributed to a remarkable 25-6 win-loss record during the 2011-2012 season, setting a new school record for Wagner College.

In 2012, Hurley accepted the head coaching position at the University of Rhode Island, marking a significant milestone in his coaching career. Over the next six years, he led the Rhode Island Rams with determination and vision, establishing himself as a respected figure in college basketball coaching circles. Under his guidance, the Rhode Island program experienced notable success and growth, setting the stage for Hurley’s next chapter at UConn.

Upon his arrival at UConn, Hurley wasted no time making his mark on the program. His leadership and basketball strategy propelled the UConn men’s basketball team to new heights, culminating in the historic achievement of capturing the fifth NCAA National Championship in program history in 2023. This triumph solidified Hurley’s legacy as one of the most accomplished coaches in college basketball.

The UConn Huskies are your 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!! Before the tournament, UConn had +1600 odds to win the national title. What a team. What a story. 🏆🏆pic.twitter.com/w10fRRoiXX — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) April 4, 2023

Dan Hurley’s Net Worth and Salary

Dan Hurley’s net worth, estimated at around $5 million as of 2024, has primarily accumulated through coaching contracts, reflecting his successful career in college basketball coaching.

As of January 2024, Dan Hurley earns an annual salary of $5.35 million, a substantial jump from his previous salary of $2.9 million per year back in 2018. This significant raise in compensation reflects the value and success he has brought to his coaching role at UConn.

Hurley’s current salary is a part of his six-year, $32.1 million contract extension with UConn, which he agreed to in June 2023. This extension underscores the university’s commitment to retaining him as their head basketball coach and recognizes his contributions to the program’s success.

ESPN Sources: After delivering the University of Connecticut to a 2023 NCAA men’s basketball title, Huskies coach Dan Hurley has agreed on a new six-year contract that’ll guarantee him nearly $33M and elevate him among the nation’s highest-paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/MdYcQ27jx0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Before joining UConn, Hurley’s annual salary was approximately $300,000, indicating a remarkable growth in his earning potential as he advanced his coaching career.