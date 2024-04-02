Breakout NC State Star DJ Burns Getting Interest From ‘Multiple’ NFL Teams: Report

Fewer players in college basketball on the men’s or women’s side have been as fun to watch this year as DJ Burns.

The 6-foot-9, 275-pound big man has helped propel the NC State Wolfpack to their first Final Four since 1983, the last time the university won an NCAA championship.

Burns has averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the NCAA tournament so far. A rare combination of brute strength and deceptive agility, Burns sees the court well and he has a wicked spin move no team has been able to stop.

The NC State big may wind up playing another sport professionally, however, as NFL scouts and GMs have shown interest in him after watching him on the court, according to insiders Jim Nagy and Peter Schrager.

Jim Nagy: ‘NFL Interest in D.J. Burns Is a Real Thing’

Got texts from a GM, Ass't GM, and college director within an hour of posting this on Friday night. NFL interest in D.J. Burns is a real thing. https://t.co/lqk77d0Kx1 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 1, 2024

“Got texts from a GM, Ass’t GM, and college director within an hour of posting this on Friday night. NFL interest in D.J. Burns is a real thing,” Nagy wrote on X on April 1, also adding subsequently, as if to clarify: “I don’t do lame April fools posts.”

Nagy, a former longtime NFL scout who currently serves as executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, has numerous connections, so it’s very noteworthy that he mentions being contacted by multiple scouts. He’s not the only one to report on the NFL’s rumored interest in Burns, either.

Insider Peter Schrager of the NFL Network also revealed he has been contacted by multiple scouts and executives.

“Spoke to and texted multiple scouts/GMs about NC State big man DJ Burns as an NFL OT prospect over the last 24 hours,” Schrager wrote on X. “He is listed at 6’9, but probably is 6’7. A+ footwork. Would get big turnout & potentially $ if he participated in a Pro Day/workout the week after the Final 4.”

Burns has become the darling of the NCAA tournament this year, and considering his size, it’s not much of a surprise to hear he’s garnering interest from the NFL.

DJ Burns is a skilled bully. He has mastered creating separation using his size and strength. The soft scoring touch an timing on his moves is natural. The big body skillful baller has become a lost art over the years. He's different. 🎥 @frankie_vision pic.twitter.com/kPQX0TlO5f — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) April 1, 2024

Next Up: NC State Takes on No. 1 Seed Purdue in Final Four

The Wolfpack and Burns have eliminated the likes of Duke and Marquette so far in the tourney and now, they’ll face a tough test against Zach Edey and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa and NC State clash in the Final Four on April 6 in Phoenix, and you can bet all eyes will be on Burns once again.

He was named MVP of the ACC tourney after helping the Wolfpack take down the North Carolina Tar Heels in the finals, and he really turned it up when the Madness began.

Despite his recent success in the tournament, Burns isn’t expected to be a hot prospect for NBA teams. He spent three years at Winthrop, a small Division I school in South Carolina before transferring to NC State last season.

If Burns continues to tear it up, the NFL whispers may get louder. No one would expect Burns to immediately transition to football — if the interest is real and it persists, he’d surely be a developmental prospect with tons of athletic traits. Still, there’s no denying Burns’ soft hands and deft maneuverability. It’ll be fascinating to see how his story unfolds.