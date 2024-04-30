Insider Drops Update on Lakers’ Interest in Drafting Bronny James

NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a major update regarding the Los Angeles Lakers potentially drafting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“[LeBron James’ player] option date is June 29,” Charania said, during an April 30 appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” show. “Interesting timing, right? It’s right before free agency, and right after the draft.

“And what’s potentially on draft night? His son Bronny James,” Charania continued. “And in a perfect world, the Lakers have LeBron James back, and potentially they draft Bronny James. I’m told they are interested in picking him in the draft in June.”

"I'm told that LeBron [James] is expected to play up to 2 more NBA seasons…In a perfect world, the Lakers have LeBron James back, and potentially they draft Bronny James—I'm told they are interested in picking him in the draft."@ShamsCharania updates on LeBron James.



While LeBron has been outspoken about wanting to play with Bronny in the NBA, this is the first confirmation from an insider that the Lakers are interested in making that happen.

Although Charania also noted how this James family union still isn’t a done deal.

“Bronny James obviously will have a decision to make, going through the pre-draft process,” he said. “So that is where [the Lakers] stand with LeBron James, and potentially with Bronny James.”

