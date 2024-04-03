LeBron Addresses Bronny James’ Transfer Decision: ‘Don’t Know Where It Came From’

Bronny James has a difficult decision ahead of him.

On April 2, college basketball insider Dick Weiss reported via On 3 Sports that James — USC freshman guard and son of LeBron James — is entering the transfer portal.

Weiss has since noted through an X post that he, “can’t confirm Bronny James story guys. still think its an idea whose time has come. make sense if it happens. I love the kid, think he could be a star elsewhere.”

Although LeBron James seemed to have confirmed his son’s potential transfer when he was asked about it by ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, during a post-game press conference after the Los Angeles Lakers 128-111 win over the Toronto Raptors on April 2.

LeBron James says his son Bronny has some “tough decisions” coming up and the family will support him no matter what he decides. pic.twitter.com/q9uOw9LHOp — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 3, 2024

“Well I don’t know where it came from,” LeBron said of the transfer rumor. “But at the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man and he has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’ll support whatever he does.”

Bronny James Might Not Return to College Basketball

Just because Bronny might be leaving USC doesn’t mean that he’ll join another college team next season.

USC reporter Luca Evans of the Orange County Register wrote an X post on April 2 saying, “Quick note — from what I’m hearing, don’t believe the Bronny James transfer rumors are definitive. Source w/knowledge of situation said he’d be more likely to prep for the draft than enter the portal. Would just hold off on assuming anything there for now”.

Leaving college basketball might make the most sense for Bronny’s basketball future.

Bronny was removed from ESPN’s 2024 NBA Mock Draft in February, after failing to prove that he’s surely worth a lottery pick after one college season.

In 25 games (six starts) with USC this season, James averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 19.6 minutes per game. USC finished the season with a 15-18 record.

Given that former USC head coach Andy Enfield left the program for a job coaching at SMU on April 1, Bronny might believe a new head coach is not what he needs to improve.

Where Might Bronny James Transfer to?

Rumors of Bronny’s potential transfer begs the question of where he might end up at.

USA Today Sports wrote an April 2 article that discussed the five most likely landing spots for Bronny next season.

Leading the list was the University of Oregon. Given that Oregon heavily recruited Bronny out of high school, the school’s relationship with Nike — who has a lifetime contract with LeBron — and the prospect of playing often make Oregon an obvious option for Bronny.

Another school included was Ohio State. LeBron has a well-documented affinity for the Buckeyes, which is proven by him gifting the entire football team custom cleats in 2023.

Perhaps LeBron’s fondness for the Buckeyes has rubbed off on Bronny?

The three other schools USA Today listed were Duquesne, Pepperdine, and Duke. One would also imagine that SMU is in play, considering Bronny’s former coach is now leading that program.

Regardless of whether Bronny stays at USC, transfers, or elects to prepare for the NBA Draft, his next move will have a huge impact on his future.