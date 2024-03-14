One of the Highest Paid Coaches in Men’s Basketball Fired After Two Seasons

Wednesday afternoon marked the end of an era for the University of Louisville basketball program as it announced the departure of head coach Kenny Payne after two tumultuous seasons. Payne’s tenure was marred by dismal performances, making it the darkest period in the modern history of Louisville basketball. Across his two seasons at the helm, Payne struggled to find success, recording a dismal 12-52 record. The Cardinals endured numerous heavy defeats, with over 30 losses by double-digit points and at least a dozen defeats by 20 points or more. Payne was listed as the 24th highest-paid coach in men’s college basketball in 2024.

University of Louisville athletic director Josh Heird released a statement following the termination.

“Kenny has given a great deal to this university over a span of nearly 40 years, and he will always be a valued member of our Louisville family,” Heird said in the statement. “When we brought Kenny home in 2022, no one had a stronger belief than me in his potential success, but it’s become clear that a change is needed to help this program achieve what is expected and attainable. “While it is always difficult to make a coaching transition, this is the right one for our program. On behalf of myself and everyone involved with our men’s basketball program, I want to thank Kenny for his dedication to UofL. I wish him and his family the very best in their future.”

A Bleak Era in Louisville Basketball

The 2022-23 season was particularly dire, with a dismal 4-28 record, marking the most defeats in a single season in the program’s storied history. The 2023-24 campaign didn’t fare much better, with the team finishing 8-24 and suffering a first-round exit in the conference tournament. Payne’s first year was especially disastrous, setting a school record with 28 losses and ending with a .125 winning percentage, the worst in modern program history.

Payne’s tenure not only represents the lowest winning percentage in Louisville’s history but also sets a dubious record in ACC history among coaches with at least 25 games coached. The Cardinals’ struggles were particularly pronounced in conference play, with a dismal 5-37 record under Payne’s leadership. The team’s performance outside of the KFC Yum Center was equally dire, managing just one victory in 28 games played away from home.

Twelve and fifty-two record. At the University of Louisville. Shockingly bad. The worst college basketball P5 coach ever. https://t.co/PTzUIhJvoq — Bryce Spalding (@bryce_spalding) March 13, 2024

The financial implications of Payne’s dismissal are substantial, with his contract entailing a base salary of $3,350,000 through March 31, 2028. Despite being the fourth-highest-paid coach in the ACC at the time of his hiring, Payne’s buyout stands at $8 million following his termination.

What’s Next For Louisville Basketball?

Payne’s tenure was marked by disappointment, as many thought he was the answer to turn around the Lousiville basketball program. The former national champion player and esteemed assistant coach could not replicate his past achievements at Louisville, leading to his premature departure. Despite the initial optimism surrounding his hiring, Payne’s inability to turn the program around has left Louisville basketball in a state of uncertainty. So where

As the university searches for Payne’s replacement, it faces the daunting task of restoring the program’s former glory. Despite the current challenges, Louisville basketball’s rich history and potential make it an attractive destination for prospective candidates. With ample financial support and resources, the university is poised to attract top-tier talent to lead the program forward.

Potential candidates include established head coaches from high-major programs, such as Baylor’s Scott Drew, currently the betting favorite in Vegas to replace Payne. Other high-profile possibilities include FAU’s Dusty May, USF’s Amir Abdur-Rahim, and Indiana State’s Josh Schertz. As Louisville looks to turn the page on the Payne era, the future holds promise for a program eager to reclaim its position among college basketball’s elite.