Kentucky Basketball Rumors Fly After Top State Player Decommits From SEC Rival

Kentucky basketball (and all of college basketball, for that matter) has, in the last month, been thrown into turmoil with the surprise departure of coach John Calipari to Arkansas and the controversial subsequent hiring of BYU coach Mark Pope to replace him. In the meantime, the Wildcats have seen a transfer-portal upheaval. And now, some good news. Probably.

Trent Noah, the top recruit from the state of Kentucky, had signed a National Letter of Intent back in October to play for South Carolina. But SC has granted him his release from his NLI, and he is back on the recruiting market.

And he ignited chatter that he will land with Pope and Kentucky basketball by saying he planned to find an opportunity back in the Bluegrass State.

On Monday, Noah announced on Twitter/X: “After much thought, prayer and extensive conversation with my family, I requested and was granted a release from my National Letter of Intent with the University of South Carolina. I will be reopening my recruitment with hopes of pursuing basketball opportunities closer to home. … Please respect my decision.”

Trent Noah Ranks 5th on State Scoring Chart

Noah was a four-star prospect at 24/7 Sports—ranked 105th nationally and 25th among all small forwards—out of Harlan County High School. Calipari never seriously recruited Noah, who picked South Carolina over the likes of Dayton, Butler, Western Kentucky, Stanford and Richmond, per KSR.

He finished his prep career with 3,707 points, and averaged 29.9 points per game as a senior, when he led Harlan County to a state runner-up spot. He wrapped up his high school career as the No. 5 scorer in state history.

Noah could, potentially, wind up joining the No. 1 scorer in the history of the state, Travis Perry, who committed to the Wildcats when Calipari was there but will remain to play for Pope.

Immediately after Noah’s announcement, a headline in the Lexington Herald-Leader read, “Kentucky high school basketball star backs out of SEC commitment. Will he play for Mark Pope?”

Kentucky Basketball Bouncing Back With Mark Pope

The potential addition of Noah is a boost for Pope and the Kentucky basketball program, which has been thrown into tumult by expected departures in the wake of the Calipari decision.

UK lost Adou Thiero, Aaron Bradshaw, Joey Hart and Zvonimir Ivisic in the transfer portal last month. But Pope has not gone quietly, putting together one of the best transfer groups in the nation, including Lamont Butler, Otega Oweh, Andrew Carr, and Koby Brea.

Noah would be another nice get.

At 24/7, Noah’s scouting report reads: “Trent Noah is a strong-bodied wing and elite shooter of the basketball. His game is based on the three-point line. He’s not only one of the best in the class when it comes to making spot-up shots, and thus providing gravity as a floor-spacer, but also capable of making shots on the move.

“He’s a heady offensive player and good passer who knows how to play within offensive structure. Noah has a strong and fairly broad frame, which can allow him to defend some bigger players. He is also a solid wing rebounder. He needs to continue to work on his defensive quickness and his ability to create his own offense.”