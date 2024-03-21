San Francisco 49ers Predicted to Sign Former Dolphins Center

Former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams suffered an ACL injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. If it weren’t for the injury, Williams would’ve likely already found a new home and could’ve been a player the Dolphins re-signed. Instead, he’s on the market and could be for much of the offseason. Of the potential landing spots, Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network predicts Williams will land with the San Francisco 49ers.

“The 49ers ranked 20th in pass-block win rate and 23rd in run-block win rate last year but have opted for OL continuity thus far this offseason. San Francisco re-signed right guard Jon Feliciano and gave right tackle Colton McKivitz an extension through 2025

“Williams doesn’t have a timetable for finding a new team after suffering a “pretty significant” ACL tear in December, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told WSVN this week. Depending on how his recovery progresses this summer, the 26-year-old could become an upside play for the 49ers.”

Williams Could Wait to Sign

For the San Francisco 49ers, Williams would be an ideal addition as he’d be cheap and could help them when healthy. The 49ers added offensive line help during the early stages of the offseason, but that doesn’t mean adding more on cheaper deals isn’t in the future for them.

At the very least, Williams could be someone they add closer to the season or in the season when he’s healthy. As the Miami Dolphins saw last season, injuries can change a season. Injuries also changed how the 2022-23 season went for the 49ers, so they understand better than anyone that their season can change in a second.

Having NFL-ready talent is needed for a Super Bowl team, which is exactly what the 49ers are.

Landing him would be a positive, but a decision on his end doesn’t look to be happening soon.

Williams’ agent Drew Rosenhaus appeared on the “The Joe Rose Show” in February, saying that they planned on taking their time with his decision.

“I do think that we’re going to be very methodical and take our time relative to the contract,” Rosenhaus said. “A lot of it may be predicated on how Connor is feeling physically. He may not be a player that signs at the very start of free agency. He may take more time based on how he’s feeling physically.

“Connor’s situation has a you know a degree of uncertainty that’s going to be tied to how he’s feeling. And really, we’ll just take it one day at a time once we get into the offseason, but I’m not sure that that is one that’ll be resolved as quickly as some of the other players that we represent.”

Why The Miami Dolphins Should Re-Sign Williams

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line was up and down in the 2023-24 season. They ranked 31st in pass block win rate and eighth in run block win rate, according to ESPN.

The injuries to Williams, Terron Armstead, and others on the line played a factor in that, but the line wasn’t great once again.

Keeping Williams around allows them to have insurance, similar to what the San Francisco 49ers would have. While he likely won’t be an All-Pro, Williams will enter his seventh season in 2024, making him a serviceable option when needed.

With limited cap space, the Dolphins should look to bring him back on a cheap deal.