Bears Viewed as Landing Spot for Former Dolphins 4,000-Yard Quarterback

As the Chicago Bears get ready to draft a quarterback who will look to lead their franchise for the foreseeable future, former Miami Dolphins first-round pick Ryan Tannehill can help them out. Tannehill is well past his prime and has dealt with injuries, but as an emergency option and someone to teach their rookie quarterback how to succeed in the NFL, there aren’t many better options.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed the Bears as one of the best fits for the former Dolphins quarterback.

“The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in 2024—a pick that will all but certainly be used on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. But there is precious little experience behind Williams in the Windy City. Tannehill’s experience over 11 pro seasons could come in handy as Williams learns the NFL ropes.”

Having a veteran in the quarterback room will only help Caleb Williams, who the Bears are expected to draft.

Tannehill Best Remaining Quarterback on the Market

The Miami Dolphins could use a player of Tannehill’s caliber to sit behind Tua Tagovailoa, but that’s unlikely given how things ended in Miami. Tannehill tore his ACL, dealt with Adam Gase, and ultimately couldn’t get the Dolphins over the hump.

While the Dolphins haven’t exactly gotten over that hump, the past two years with Tagovailoa have ended in a playoff appearance and a future that’s much brighter than it was under Tannehill.

However, all of those struggles weren’t because of Tannehill. The Dolphins had plenty of other problems and that should be recognized.

More than five years later, Tannehill has dealt with injuries again but has continued to prove that he’s an above-average quarterback when healthy. On the market, Tannehill is the best-remaining quarterback free agent.

Davenport feels the same way with the remaining players on the board.

“Ryan Tannehill has started over 150 NFL games for the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. He led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. But almost three weeks into free agency, the 35-year-old is still looking for a new home.