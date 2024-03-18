Miami Dolphins Predicted to Sign Former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler

The Miami Dolphins lost Robert Hunt in free agency to the Carolina Panthers, leaving a sizable hole on the offensive line. With limited cap space, the Dolphins have to get creative with the players they add. Cheap options are ideal, and a former Chicago Bears guard can fill that gap.

Nick Pedone of Pro Football Network predicts that Miami will land former Pro Bowler Cody Whitehair on a cheap deal.

“After spending eight years with the Chicago Bears, 31-year-old offensive guard Cody Whitehair is still available.

“After losing Hunt to a big payday with the Carolina Panthers, the Dolphins elected to pay Brewer, the former Tennessee Titans center. Miami’s depth chart currently has Robert Jones as the projected starter at left guard and right guard. Unless they clone him, that’s impossible. Whitehair was a dependable option for many years in Chicago, and he’d be a budget-friendly option in Miami.”

Whitehair had a successful eight seasons with the Bears, but it was time to move on from him as the franchise heads into a new direction. While he doesn’t fit their timeline, Whitehair would be the perfect addition to a Dolphins team full of veterans.

What Whitehair Would Bring to the Dolphins

Whitehair started in 117 straight games for the Chicago Bears. However, that streak ended during the 2023 season as Whitehair’s production went down last year.

When Whitehair was benched, he ranked 76th among 80 qualifiers, according to Pro Football Focus. He earned top 10 grades in three of his first five seasons, most recently in 2020. In the 2023 season, he played 787 snaps, ranking 46th. Whitehair allowed three sacks and had two penalties.

Despite the production being down, Whitehair posted a 65.9 grade in 2022, which is average. If he can get to that point again, he’d give the Miami Dolphins much-needed flexibility at a thin position.

As the Dolphins saw last year with the injuries they dealt with on both sides of the football, having veteran help ready to play is never a bad thing. Whitehair would give them exactly that.

Russell Baxter of Phin Phanatic viewed Whitehair as an option the Dolphins could sign immediately.

“The beauty in adding a player like eight-year veteran Cody Whitehair is the fact that a team can take advantage of his versatility. Originally a second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016, the former Kansas State product was a starter at guard and center during his days in the Windy City.”

Dolphins Have Made Smart Offseason Moves

While losing Christian Wilkins and others hurts, the Miami Dolphins’ offseason has been an impressive one. The team addressed needs with the additions of Jordan Poyer, Shaquil Barrett, Jordyn Brooks, Kendall Fuller, Aaron Brewer, and others.

It’s far from over if they want to improve after an impressive 2023 season, so expect the Dolphins to make another move or two.

Landing veterans is something they’ve proven to be interested in, so Whitehair makes perfect sense for this roster. He’s a buy-low candidate and could be a pleasant surprise for a team that doesn’t have much money to spend.