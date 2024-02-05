Dolphins Predicted to Replace DT Christian Wilkins With ‘First-Step Magician’

It will be difficult for the Miami Dolphins to retain star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in 2024 considering their cap situation and his expected salary projections.

The Dolphins are currently $51.898 million in the hole according to Over the Cap. That means in order to re-sign a potential $20 million-plus free agent like Wilkins, they must first shed over $52 million in salary.

A more realistic route is to replace Wilkins with a rookie. On February 5, ESPN scouting expert Matt Miller predicted that the Dolphins would select Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins hits free agency this spring, and his replacement could be found at pick No. 21 if Miami doesn’t re-sign him,” Miller stated.

Reasoning: “Newton is a first-step magician who can either slip between blockers or straight-up run over them. The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder had 7.5 sacks during the regular season while playing multiple alignments on the Illinois front. Put him at 3-technique in Miami, with a healthy cast of defensive ends such as Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips around him, and Newton has the goods to make a Grady Jarrett-like impact.”

Scouting 2-Time All-American Disruptor Jer’Zhan Newton for Dolphins in 2024

Newton is a four-year contributor that spent his entire college career at Illinois.

Over that span, the two-time All-American totaled 18.0 sacks and 27.5 tackles for a loss in 44 appearances. He also forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, knocked down five passes and accumulated 187 combined tackles.

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson described Newton as a “powerful hand striker” that is “extremely disruptive on all three downs.”

As did Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder, who labeled him a “disruptive player overall.”

Similar to Miller’s analysis, Parson projected Newton as a starting 3-technique interior DL. “His impact can be felt on both run and passing downs,” the scout explained. “That said, he will be most impactful on passing downs where he can create havoc for opposing quarterbacks and generate pressure up the middle of the OL.”

Holder called the youngster “strong and stout at the point of attack against the run to stun offensive linemen and stay in his gap.” He also noted his “impressive blend of strength and athleticism.”

“Ultimately, Newton brings a lot to the table as a pass-rusher and run defender to be worthy of a first-round pick,” the latter concluded on Bleacher Report, comparing him to former New York Jets first rounder Sheldon Richardson.

On The Draft Network, Parson voiced that Newton is a “Pro Bowl Caliber” prospect.

Matt Miller Selects Guard With Dolphins’ Second-Round Pick

Continuing on with Miller’s two-round mock draft on ESPN, the analyst replaced another position that could be wounded by free agency in 2024.

“Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and Robert Jones all hit free agency this offseason, making it a near-lock that the Dolphins will add a guard or center early in the draft,” Miller wrote.

His selection: Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State.

“Beebe played left guard at an expert level for Kansas State, but there has been chatter about his potential at center,” the scout said, detailing the pick. “His movement ability in the run game just so happens to be a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense, too.”

The offensive line will likely be a top priority of Miami’s in 2024. General manager Chris Grier needs to start getting younger — and more cost-effective — at the position group with left tackle Terron Armstead mulling retirement and Williams coming off a torn ACL — if re-signed at center.