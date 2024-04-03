Miami Dolphins Veteran Announces 2024 Season Will Be ‘Last Ride’

The Miami Dolphins re-signed Kendall Lamm to a one-year deal, but from the sound of things, the veteran offensive tackle will be playing his last season of football in 2024. Lamm made the announcement on the Dolphins’ official X account, saying this is the “last ride” for him.

“I watched a lot of videos of people signing their contracts down in Miami that always fits them. I’m a very simple man. I watched them go out on the beautiful deck out there (at the practice facility) and say Miami Dolphins welcome, blah, blah, blah. I’m here in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will be signed, sealed, delivered back to Miami. And I get to step out on my beautiful back porch to the beautiful weather, beautiful flowers, beautiful trees.

“I’m a simple man. So I can tell you I’m very, very appreciative of this. This will be the last ride for me. So to play in Miami, play with good people, good organization, great fans, it’s amazing to me to close this football chapter the right way. So Miami Dolphins, thank you so much. I’m blessed, excited for 10 years. Let’s close this the right way.”

Contract is signed, sealed and delivered back to Miami 📫🌴 pic.twitter.com/7NhyxRiTxS — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 3, 2024

Lamm, 31 years old, began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2015. He’s also played for the Cleveland Browns and Tennesse Titans.

Lamm Was a Staple in the Dolphins Offense in 2023

The Miami Dolphins offense led the league in total offense (401.3) and passing offense (265.5) during the 2023 season. Lamm played in 17 games for the Dolphins with eight starts, just one of two Dolphins linemen to appear in all 17 games.

He earned a PFF grade of 64.3, an average mark at his position.

Lamm had to fill the void at left tackle this past season with Terron Armstead missing seven games due to injury. Armstead, who also only played in 13 games in 2022, has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Lamm gave the Dolphins flexibility on the line when he went down and could be used in a similar role moving forward.

He also played the seventh most snaps of any Dolphins player, showing his value again by staying on the field. Lamm only allowed four sacks during the season.

Lamm Signing Changes Dolphins Draft Plans

The Miami Dolphins hold the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to Adam H Beasley of Pro Football Network, the decision to bring back Lamm allows the Dolphins to not be forced to tack an offensive lineman at No. 21.

“The move changes the calculus for the Dolphins heading into this tackle-rich draft. We’re not saying they won’t take an offensive lineman at 21 now. The value might be too great for them not to when they’re on the clock, particularly if they love someone like Washington’s Troy Fautanu.

“What we are saying: They don’t have to force one now at 21 if there’s better value at a different position.”

While Beasley believes re-signing Lamm gives them flexibility in the draft, USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz latest mock draft released on April 3 had them drafting Graham Barton, an offensive lineman out of Duke.