Raiders Urged to Sign Ex-Dolphins Quarterback and Former 1st-Round Pick

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is one of the top remaining free-agent quarterbacks on the market. In a weak class after the top talents have signed, Tannehill’s likely the best-remaining quarterback this offseason. Of the teams that could use Tannehill, the Las Vegas Raiders could make sense for him.

On paper, the Raiders have a decent team. If Tannehill can go and do what he’s done for much of his career, he could give them a chance to make the playoffs. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report views the Raiders as one of the best fits for Tannehill, writing that they wouldn’t have to trade a haul to move up in the draft and select a rookie quarterback.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are in an eerily similar situation. Last year’s 8-9 season leaves the Raiders too far down the draft to grab an elite arm without an expensive trade. And arguing whether Aidan O’ Connell or Stidham is the better NFL starter is equal parts depressing and pointless.”

The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal in the early stages of the offseason. Minshew’s expected to have a chance to start and while he’s shown signs at times of being an average NFL quarterback, Tannehill has had a much better career.

Why Tannehill Makes Sense for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders landed Christian Wilkins, another former Miami Dolphins player this offseason. Signing Wilkins was an indication to the fan base that the Raiders plan to compete.

Factor in Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams, and others, and the Raiders have a chance to be an above-average team if things go right. Adding Tannehill to that mix would be a gamble, but he’s proven that when he’s healthy, he can be a serviceable quarterback in this league.

In the 2021 season, Tannehill’s last full year, he threw for 3,734 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. That came after a season that he threw for 3,819 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The injuries are a concern, but on a cheap deal, Tannehill makes sense for them. If he stays healthy and plays like he did in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Raiders would be a team to watch out for.

Dolphins Could Use Tannehill

The ending of Tannehill’s career with the Miami Dolphins was a disappointing one. He left after being injured and while it was the right time to move on, it was the best scenario for both sides.

More than five years later, Tannehill coming back to the Dolphins might make sense. With Tua Tagovailoa as the starter and having a history of injuries, having an above-average backup is a need for the Dolphins.

Tannehill would give them just that.

Ryan Yousefi of Miami New Times views Tannehill as someone the Dolphins should sign.

“The Miami Dolphins should sign Ryan Tannehill. Yes, the same man who tossed for more than 20,000 yards and 123 touchdowns in a Dolphins uniform over 88 games from 2012 to 2018.”

Yousefi views Tagovailoa’s health as a major concern and believes the Dolphins need to do something about that.

“Armed with that information, it’s malpractice on the Dolphins’ part to have a current backup quarterback room that consists of Mike White and Skylar Thompson — who have a combined ten career touchdowns between them. Tannehill could be a better option than both combined.

“He knows the city. He knows the NFL and how to read a defense. And, at this point in his career, he knows his place on a roster. He would be an asset, not a liability if called upon. He’s seen it all.”

Whether Tannehill would be willing to sit behind Tagovailoa is one thing, but it’s certainly not the worst idea.

Having a chance to start could intrigue him and the Las Vegas Raiders might give him that opportunity with a below-average quarterback room.