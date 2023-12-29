Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Trades Viral Jabs With NFL Host

If you speak ill of the Miami Dolphins in 2023, expect a response from superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“What sport has this thug played again 🙃,” Hill responded after Fox Sports One radio and television host Colin Cowherd started the Week 17 back and forth by sending a clear message to Dolphins fans on their victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

A message to Dolphins fans from @ColinCowherd… "It's not my job to give you respect. It's my job to be honest. You have a singular playoff win in 23 years." pic.twitter.com/qR0NZWPF2a — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 27, 2023

“Miami is constantly seeking validation and respect — let’s give us some credit, Colin,” he said on his show, The Herd, after Week 16. “That’s Visa. Mastercard. It’s not my job to give you respect, it’s my job to be honest. You have a singular playoff win in 23 years. One.”

“You beat Dallas at home,” Cowherd went on, noting that he does like Miami’s physicality on defense. “But you haven’t won a division since 2008. A division! And that was because Tom Brady got hurt or he would have won it again. You have, according to percentages — this is not my opinion — you have played the easiest schedule in the league, and you finally beat a team with a winning record at home and you want everybody to do backflips.”

He concluded that until the Dolphins begin consistently beating good teams, and the Buffalo Bills in particular, they have not earned his respect.

Colin Cowherd Reacts to Tyreek Hill’s ‘Thug’ Comment

The viral exchanges continued after Hill’s “thug” response. “This was hurtful,” Cowherd reacted on his show on December 28.

"I tend to think they attack the messenger because my message hit a little too close to home… Not sorry for not coronating you." — @ColinCowherd responds to Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/qsTyxwy6xY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 28, 2023

“That’s a first. I’ve been called a lot of names, never been called that,” the long-time host stated with a smirk.

“I don’t really respond to people who respond to my opinions,” Cowherd noted. “I tend to think they attack the messenger because my message hit a little too close to home.”

From there, he reiterated his points about Miami going 23 years without a playoff win, 1-8 over their past nine outings against the Bills, and their low strength of victory in 2023. “It took until Week 16 for them to get a win versus a team over .500,” Cowherd added. “Not sorry for not coronating you.”

While stressing that he “likes” the Dolphins — and complimenting Hill as an “amazing” player — Cowherd acknowledged that he was wrong about the Cowboys while also explaining why that doesn’t mean he was wrong about the Fins.

“Miami and Dallas are both frontrunners, they’re great at home [and] so-so on the road,” he voiced. “Both are pit bulls on a beachball — they clobber inferior teams — and both are flashy offensively with a pretty good pass rush at times. And, by the way, two great defensive coordinators.”

His overarching point was that the Dolphins “beat themselves,” meaning the Cowboys are no different than them when determining pretenders versus contenders.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Laughs Off Cowherd Beef as Total ‘Joke’

In the final installment of the Hill-Cowherd beef, the “Cheetah” walked back his “thug” reply (video courtesy of Sun Sentinel reporter David Furones).

Tyreek Hill says he was just having fun with Colin Cowherd with the “thug” tweet and adds he’s actually a fan of Cowherd. pic.twitter.com/to86wnl3r6 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 28, 2023

“I was joking, totally joking,” Hill revealed to reporters. “You see how I added thug in there?”

“[It was] just to have fun, man,” the wideout went on. “And I’m sure he gon’ say something back, like — oh, can you believe Tyreek Hill said this? Give me more followers baby, that’s what I want.”

When a media member told Hill that Cowherd had responded already, “half-joking” that it was “hurtful,” Hill smiled. “He understands. He understands,” the expert online troll athlete repeated. “I’m just having fun, man.”

The Dolphins playmaker even noted that he’s been a “big fan” of Cowherd ever since he had LaVar Ball on his show. Looks like we can close the book on this social media saga.