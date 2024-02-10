Tyreek Hill Gets Brutally Honest About Dolphins’ Playoff Struggles

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a message for the fanbase ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.

“There are no more excuses. Like, I feel like all the excuses have ran out at this point,” Hill told NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano candidly during an interview on Super Bowl Live.

“The first year, we went to the playoffs together and we didn’t have our [starting] quarterback,” Hill explained. “This year, we went to the playoffs [and] it was freezing cold, [but] we had our quarterback.”

“Now, it’s almost time,” the superstar concluded. “We have run out of excuses. Everybody has literally had reps at playing in the playoffs, so now it’s all on us. Moving forward, we’ve got to continue on that strong trend that we began the season with.”

Tyreek Hill Praises Dolphins Defense vs. Chiefs in Wild Card Round, Says Offense Must ‘Put Drives Together’

As Hill spoke with Siciliano and NFL Network, he also credited the Dolphins defense for giving them “enough opportunities to win the game” against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

“Offensively, we’ve just got to get it going, we’ve got to be able to put drives together,” the wideout acknowledged. “So [that] our defense can stay off the field.”

Hill attributed that type of fortitude to “veteran leadership” and “preparing ourselves fundamentally.” He also noted that they have to continue to “play fast” no matter what weather forecast they face on the football field during the postseason.

“I feel like Coach [Mike] McDaniel — especially my [wide receivers] coach Wes Welker — those guys, they did a great job the whole entire season preparing us for moments like that [against Kansas City].”

“Next year, no more excuses, man,” Hill stated honestly once again toward the end of his answer. “I feel like it’s all on us. So, Fin Nation, you can expect a lot more from us, I promise you.”

Tony Romo Still Believes in Dolphins, But Admits They’ll Have to Find a Way Past Chiefs

The Dolphins were shut down by the Chiefs defense twice this year — once in Germany and again at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs. The only upside of Miami losing the AFC East in Week 18 is that they no longer have to play a first-place team like Kansas City during the regular season in 2024.

Having said that, the Dolphins will likely still have to get past the Chiefs in the AFC playoff bracket, considering KC has appeared in every AFC Championship game since 2018.

That was the sentiment from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster Tony Romo — a believer in McDaniel’s Dolphins — on February 6.

“The Dolphins are here to stay,” Romo told FOX News writer Armando Salguero during the lead up to the Super Bowl. “They’re not going away. But like any team, it still goes through Kansas City as you can see this year. You’ve got to figure out a way to get through Kansas City.”

Romo also voiced that “Mike McDaniel is incredible. And that staff is incredible.”

“They will figure out a way to take the next step,” the ex-Cowboys signal-caller predicted.

So long as Hill is there and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, the Dolphins have the look of a playoff contender. The big question is whether or not they’re a Super Bowl contender — and that’s all that really matters to a Miami franchise that hasn’t hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since 1973.