Tyreek Hill Reacts to Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes Winning AFC Title Over Ravens

Tyreek Hill was very vocal on social media during his former team’s AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Once the result was official, the Miami Dolphins superstar shouted out Patrick Mahomes II and Andy Reid on X.

“15 and Andy know how to win games,” Hill said, calling Mahomes by his jersey number.

15 and Andy know how to win games — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 28, 2024

Moments later, he also voiced that he’s “sick for Lamar [Jackson] though 🥹.”

Throughout the game, Hill credited Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as well as Jackson and Ravens wideout Zay Flowers. The night before on January 27, he predicted a “Chiefs and [Detroit] Lions Super Bowl.”

Tyreek Hill Explains Loving Rivalry Between Dolphins & Chiefs

Hill has been nothing but respectful toward Mahomes and Kansas City since the Wild Card loss at Arrowhead Stadium — but there have been questions of strife between the playmaker and his ex-teammates following the trade that brought him to Miami.

The “Cheetah” explained the new Dolphins-Chiefs rivalry that is more loving than hostile earlier this season. He first cleared the air during the November 9 episode of his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said.”

“That’s one thing about me, man. I’m gonna talk my trash, but also, I’m going to give credit where credit is due,” Hill voiced at the time, revealing a friendly conversation with Chris Jones after the loss in Germany.

“That defense, they fly,” he continued. “They get to the ball — like even on my first screen pass. When I caught that first pass, usually when I catch it, I can make the first guy miss, but I caught it and Willie [Gay] was just shooting quick.”

Later, Hill expressed that “the banter that I had with Pat [and] the banter I had with Chris Jones this offseason when we were going back and forth with the trash talk… it’s friendly banter.”

“If I actually had beef with somebody, you would never know about it,” the wide receiver went on. “I would want to keep all that under the scope, under the radar. That’s between me and you, and I’d want us to handle that like men.”

Having said that, Hill has also admitted interest in building up the Chiefs and Dolphins rivalry for the sake of the sport.

“I feel like this is football’s new rivalry,” he told reporters on November 5. “So, it was a fun day to play football in [Germany]. Had a blast.”

Patrick Mahomes Acknowledges ‘Competitive Fire’ Between Tyreek Hill & Chiefs

Mahomes had a similar take on this friendly rivalry ahead of round one of the 2024 playoffs.

“I mean, we’re competitors,” the superstar signal-caller said of his current relationship with Hill. “I have that fire, that competitive fire when [I’m] on the football field and he’s the same way — that’s what makes him so great.”

“We’re still friends in the offseason and everything like that,” Mahomes added, “but when you play on the field, you’re trying to compete to win. That’s just kind of how it is.”

If there was any bad blood between Hill and the Chiefs, both sides seem to have squashed it heading into the new year. Hill’s recent social media posts only confirm that the Super Bowl champion wide receiver has no problem seeing KC succeed without him.

Or if he does, he doesn’t want anyone to know about it.