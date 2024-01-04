Tyreek Hill’s Agent Releases Public Statement on Sudden House Fire

Thankfully, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his family were unharmed by the fire that burst through the roof of his South Florida home on January 3.

Hill’s close friend and player agent Drew Rosenhaus addressed the media on Hill’s behalf a few hours after the fire had been contained (shared by Dolphins reporter Hal Habib on X).

Drew Rosenhaus, Tyreek Hill’s agent, moments ago. pic.twitter.com/kYLPYuHz8m — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) January 3, 2024

“Number one, Tyreek was at practice,” Rosenhaus stated to several news outlets on scene. “He and his family are safe, no one was injured. Number one. No pets, so we’re very grateful [for that].”

“Very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out,” he went on. “Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, they’ll be some smoke and water damage — and it’s very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire — but Tyreek was handling it. He and his family were handling it with as much poise as you could hope.”

Rosenhaus reiterated that Hill was “very grateful” to the firefighters that saved his home, noting that the NFL superstar would not be available for comment at this time. “He would like for everybody to respect his privacy,” the agent relayed, confirming once again that Hill was not present for the start of the fire.

“Thank god the family’s [doing] great, the pets are safe, and we think that from there, the home’s [damage] was limited to one room,” Rosenhaus concluded.

Cause of Fire at Tyreek Hill’s Home Is Unknown

According to Rosenhaus, the cause of the fire is still unknown. He did add that there will be “some type of investigation” to determine said cause.

CNN reported that Hill’s home was “badly damaged in a fire Wednesday,” according to Davie Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Robert Taylor.

“Crews responded to the home in the town of Southwest Ranches Wednesday around 1:53 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the residence,” Taylor said via CNN. “Everyone inside had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.”

The Dolphins issued a statement to 7 News WSVN on the fire as well.

It read: “Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.”

WSVN also reported that “[firefighter] crews had to knock a portion of the roof down to handle the fire.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Sends Tyreek Hill Support After Sudden House Fire

The house fire occurred as the Dolphins prepare for a potentially season-altering matchup against the division rival Buffalo Bills. Despite that reality, teammates like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were able to keep things in perspective while discussing this sudden scare.

“I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek’s going through right now,” Tagovailoa told reporters after practice on January 3.

“I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He’s good as well,” the QB said. “I know it’s a little clichéd to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. But I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

Tagovailoa noted that he had not spoken to Hill yet at the time of his press conference.

“I didn’t know that it happened until after practice,” he added. “So, we’re thinking of them, hoping that everyone’s good.”

Rosenhaus did also make it clear that Hill is expected to continue practicing as usual ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Bills. “Obviously, that’s the furthest thing from everybody’s mind right now,” he told CBS Miami’s Anna McAllister, “but we anticipate that he’ll be able to continue to do his work with the Dolphins moving forward.”