Vikings Suggested to Trade For Dolphins Pro-Bowl Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings traded for another first-round pick, landing the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft from the Houston Texans. With two first-round picks, the Vikings have an opportunity to trade up and draft a quarterback they believe in. However, there’s also a scenario where they trade those picks for a proven quarterback, such as Tua Tagovailoa from the Miami Dolphins.

Nick Wright in an episode of “First Things First” urged the Vikings to trade those picks to the Dolphins, landing them Tagovailoa.

“If I were advising the Dolphins, I would tell them, ‘Hey, you know how Minnesota acquired an extra first-round pick?’ They have the 11th and the 23rd because they want a quarterback.

“I would call them and see what they think of Tua Tagovailoa. You could have stability at the quarterback position, maybe quiet Justin Jefferson’s fears.”

With uncertainty remaining around their future, the Vikings have questions to still answer this offseason. Most of them are around who their quarterback will be and this would solve those issues.

For the Dolphins, getting first-round picks could intrigue them, but given the scenario they’re in and being a team that has a chance to compete for a Super Bowl as currently constructed, trading Tagovailoa might not make much sense.

Dolphins Urged to Trade Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins trading Tagovailoa was an idea that Joel Klatt suggested. He suggested the Dolphins trade Tagovailoa, allowing them to draft Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington.

These comments came on an episode of “The Joel Klatt Show” on March 21.

“We waited a long time because I’ve wanted to do this. I did it in my first mock and I’m going to do it again here. And I’ve just been waiting and waiting and waiting on the Tua contract news… Tua does not have a deal and to me, that’s telling. The way I view Tua in Mike McDaniel’s offense is that it’s not the right offense for him.”

He believes that Penix would be a better fit for them and the offense they run.

“When you watch Miami and what they really do, what they need is a guy that throws on time, with great leverage, and accuracy down the field. There just so happens to be a guy that that is his best attribute sitting there available and that’s Michael Penix.”

In this scenario, the Dolphins didn’t trade their pick, but they could guarantee themselves Penix if they were to trade with the Minnesota Vikings as Wright suggested.

Should the Dolphins Make This Trade?

While the Miami Dolphins have yet to get to where they want to be with Tagovailoa, trading him to the Minnesota Vikings doesn’t solve that.

If they were to trade Tagovailoa, trading him for a proven NFL quarterback would be the better decision. Tagovailoa proved in 2023 that he has the ability to be the Dolphins franchise quarterback, leading the NFL in passing yards with 4,624.

Coming into the season, people questioned his health. With a full season of Tagovailoa, the Dolphins had their best season in a very long time.

Moving him to the Vikings or any other team would be an interesting decision, to say the least, after the season he had.