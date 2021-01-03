Heat’s Avery Bradley Misses Practice Due to Heath & Safety Protocols

Miami Heat‘s Avery Bradley was held out of practice on January 3 due to health and safety concerns, the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reported. As of Sunday afternoon, Bradley had not yet been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang tweeted.

Bradley, 30, has played in four of the five Heat’s games thus far this season, and his presence will be missed if he’s deemed unable to play. In the 2020-2021 season, he’s averaged 14.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

While the NBA has done an impressive job of continuing on with the season while mitigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 is still an active threat to the players and staff of every single team across the league.

If the former Los Angeles Lakers star is unable to play on Monday, it’s highly likely that Kendrick Nunn will step up in his place.

Bradley Opted Out of the Restart of the 2019-2020 Season Due to Health Concerns for His Family

When the NBA restarted last season in Orlando, Florida, Bradley did not return to play with the Lakers. The small forward, who has three children with wife Ashley Bradley, opted out due to the well-being of his eldest kid, Liam, 6, who has a history of being unable to recover from respiratory illnesses.

With a high-risk child, Bradley believed it would be unlikely that he would be medically cleared to enter the Orlando bubble with his family.

“As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family,” Avery Bradley said on June 23. “And so, at a time like this, I can’t imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and well-being at even the slightest risk.”

Bradley, who had been co-leader of the players’ coalition with Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving, said at the time that he would continue to work on the NBA Players Association’s goal to address social justice issues and racial inequality within the league. “As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities.”

Bradley Received a Championship Ring Despite Not Playing During the NBA Finals

Without Bradley starting at guard, the Lakers went on to win the 2019 NBA Finals against the Heat. Despite not playing after the restart of the season, Bradley who had the highest net rating on the team alongside superstar LeBron James before the NBA’s suspension, and still received a Championship ring.

Bradley celebrated the franchise’s 17th championship “jumping up and down” with his family in their Texas living room. All three kids were dressed in purple and yellow, “Everyone was going crazy,” Bradley told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews on October 12. “Everyone was excited. My wife was excited.”

“I think it is something that is hard, obviously, not being there,” Bradley said, “But I think from the beginning I’ve been able to be at peace… I watched every single game. I’m still a Laker.”

Following the Game 6 win, Bradley sent texts to all of his teammates and Facetimed with multiple coaches celebrating in the locker room. “He was just letting me know I am a part of it,” Bradley said of his call with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. “It has been a long season — and an amazing one. And we’ve been through a lot. It was just an amazing win. You could see it on his face.”

“You play your whole career working for a championship,” Bradley said, “and knowing that I was this close and a part of something, even though I wasn’t there, is still an amazing feeling.”

