Ex-LeBron James Teammate Fuels Miami Heat Trade Rumors

Maybe Kevin Love really does have a genuine fondness for Bam Adebayo. The 38-year-old told reporters that he has a No. 13 Miami Heat jersey in his locker during the first session of pre-Olympic training in Las Vegas.

Love’s revelation is interesting on many levels, but the most obvious one being that maybe the 6-foot-8 veteran forward was angling for a trade to South Beach. The Heat has been listed alongside the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers a possible landing spots for Love. The five-time All-Star has two years and $60 million left on his Cleveland Cavaliers deal as rumors swirl that he’ll be dealt by the end of the summer.

It sure sounded like the one-time champion was itching to be teammates with Adebayo with his most recent comments. And that feeling should be mutual. Love would instantly upgrade the power forward spot in Miami, a team still looking to replace the void left by Jae Crowder. Love only played 25 games in an injury-riddled 2020 campaign where he averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. However, everyone knows what a healthy Love is capable of doing as evidenced by his selection to the Team USA. Let the recruiting begin.

“He’s somebody that I really admire,” Love told reporters after practice, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He’s actually somebody who’s jersey that I have in my locker. It’s a very select few, but I love how he plays. I love what he’s about, his story, where he’s come from, and just how great he’s done in this league in a very short period of time.”

Bleacher Report’s Mock trade: Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Goran Dragic (team option), Andre Iguodala (team option), Tyler Herro Miami Heat Receive: Kevin Love, Collin Sexton, Houston's 2022 second-round pick pic.twitter.com/nLbewwvREh — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) July 2, 2021

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Adebayo Carried ‘Chip’ After Being Cut

Adebayo was cut from Team USA the first time he attempted to make the squad in 2019. Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich said he didn’t think the young center was ready and ultimately chose Derrick White and Marvin Bagley over him.

That team finished a disappointing seventh-place in the 2019 United States FIBA Basketball World Cup as a slew of A-listers sat it out. But Adebayo never forgot the slight and stayed hungry. Now he’s out to bring home a gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It was just a chip. I’ve always excelled if I had a chip or something more motivating,” Adebayo said, via WPLG Local 10 in Miami. “Being cut was a motivation for me. I felt I should’ve been on the team. It’s time to show why I got this opportunity and that ultimate goal is to get a gold medal.”

Bam Adebayo on going from being cut to Olympic roster: I was just a chip. I've always excelled when I have something motivating me. I'm glad I got this opportunity. It's time to show why show why I got this opportunity and get a gold medal. pic.twitter.com/nADF8r7hpc — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) July 6, 2021

Heat Twitter Has Fun with Highlight Video

Adebayo’s name was trending on Twitter when a video from a recent scrimmage with Taylor Sports Group clients went viral. In it, the Heat big man schools some established NBA players like Jayson Tatum and Michael Beasley. Adebayo displays an amazing all-around game including knocking down three-pointers, crossing guys over, reverse dunking, and swatting the ball away on defense.

The 23-year-old looks better than ever. And that had many Heat fans blaming Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra for holding him back. Adebayo has been trapped inside the paint, unable to show off his skills on the perimeter.