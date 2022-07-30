Bam Adebayo Sounds Off on Future with Miami Heat Amid Trade Rumors

The Miami Heat have been wrapped up in trade rumors this summer, and one of the names in the most discussions is Bam Adebayo. Of course, the Heat would like to keep Bam in a Heat uniform, but to acquire a star he is likely the piece that would need to be dealt. Earlier this month, the Heat All-Star shrugged off the rumors.

“It is what it is, control what you can control,” Adebayo said, per the Sun-Sentinel. “Obviously, it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can’t control that.”

Now, despite being named in multiple trade rumors, Bam Adebayo recently spoke about his desire to stay in South Beach. He cited one of the premier examples of a Heat Lifer with Udonis Haslem as a goal he strives for.

Bam on his Future in Miami

In a recent conversation with Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Adebayo expressed a desire to play the entirety of his career in a Heat jersey, much like Haslem.

“If I could, I would,” Adebayo said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “Just to have that opportunity to be around this community for my whole career. A lot of the community has seen my grown up. Going from a random 14th draft pick to being a cornerstone in this organization and to become something bigger. It’s just one of those things that’s dope when people grow with you.”

That is the kind of loyalty that all NBA fans hope for from their homegrown All-Star. Adebayo came in as an undervalued lottery pick and has quickly risen to be an All-Star talent for Miami. It’s that mentality that Haslem passes down that keeps him as a valuable mentor for Heat players. It’s the Heat culture that Haslem remains a prime example of that helps elevate players to the best years of their careers and makes people want to come back.

Miami Heat Trade Rumors

While Adebayo has been mentioned in rumors for a trade, there has been no traction in any of the offers. According to Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Bam hasn’t even been included in any Heat offers.

“Though the Nets would have interest in Bam Adebayo in a Durant trade, the Heat has not included Adebayo in offers for Durant and appears disinclined to do so,” Chiang and Jackson wrote.

Durant has named Adebayo as a player he would want to remain in Miami in any trade, but the Nets aren’t interested in a deal that Tyler Herro highlights.

“In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks,” NBC Sports Kurt Helin wrote.

It’s also important to note that Ben Simmons would have to be included in any deal that Adebayo would be involved in, as the two cannot be on the same team due to both being on designated rookie extensions.