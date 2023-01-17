$20M Wing Considered the Miami Heat’s ‘Best Trade Asset’: Sources

In order to vault into championship contention, the Miami Heat may need to do more than just get healthy. They may have to work out a trade before the February 9 deadline if they want to get the most out of their season. After dropping their January 16 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Heat have a record of 24-21, which has them sitting at seventh in the Eastern Conference. It’s safe to say that they haven’t met the expectations of a team that finished in first place last season.

With rumors about trades involving Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and Dewayne Dedmon surrounding Miami, fans may be shocked to learn which player is actually considered the team’s best asset.

According to an Eastern Conference Exec, via Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, that player is Caleb Martin.

“Caleb Martin, if you are asking other teams, he’s probably the best asset. He has a decent enough contract, he can play a few different spots, he can fit off the bench or be a starter. If they make a deal, it is probably going to have to include Martin,” the Exec told Deveney.

Martin has proven to be a quality player for the Heat this season. He has appeared in 35 of the team’s 45 games and is playing 31.2 minutes. He’s averaging 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 46.2% shooting from the floor and 39.4% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

The 27-year-old is under contract through the 2024-25 season and will earn $20.4 million by the time he becomes a free agent.

Heat Shopping Duncan Robinson

While teams around the association may see Martin as Miami’s best asset, the Heat are trying to shop a different wing, Duncan Robinson.

The anonymous Eastern Conference Exec told Deveney that Miami has been working hard to sell other franchises on the sharpshooter.

“They’re trying hard to convince everyone that Duncan Robinson is a trade asset but that has not gone over that well, has it?”

Robinson had surgery on his right index finger early January and has been sidelined ever since. He’s expected to miss at least a month, meaning he may not be healthy by the time the deadline rolls around.

Add that to his steep $90 million contract and you’ve got yourself a tough player to trade. Robinson has appeared in 28 of the team’s 45 games and is playing 31.2 minutes. He’s averaging 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 36.8% shooting from the floor and 33.1% shooting from deep.

Heat ‘Most Engaged’ in Trade Talks for Nerlens Noel

Miami has reportedly been inquiring about several players across the league. Most recently, the team has been linked to Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel.

On January 15, the Atheltic’s James Edwards II reported that the Heat were amongst the “most engaged teams” in trade talks surrounding the former No. 6 overall pick.

“Per league sources, the teams most engaged in talks with the Pistons about Noel to date are the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks,” Edwards wrote.

Noel hasn’t played much for the Pistons this season, appearing in just 12 of the team’s 47 games so far, playing 11.8 minutes each time. He’s averaged 2.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game on 44.4% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from beyond the arc. If the Heat were to make a move for him, he likely wouldn’t cost much, and could hopefully be a serviceable back-up for Bam Adebayo.