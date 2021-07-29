NBA Champion ‘Interested’ in Miami Heat: Report

It would be hard to see Bobby Portis leaving the Milwaukee Bucks after the way the city and its fans embraced him last year. The 26-year-old reserve big man was the glue player every team needs to win a championship. Which he did in a support role alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday.

Portis, the 22nd overall pick in 2015, is going to have plenty of suitors after averaging 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game during the Bucks’ title run. The Milwaukee faithful were chanting his name on the post-Game 6 stage as the Larry O’Brien Trophy passed from player to player. Portis is a difference-maker and a verified “top dog.”

I WOKE UP A CHAMP! WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW! FROM AN UNDERDOG TO A TOP DOG! TURNED NOTHING INTO SOMETHING! STAY LOCKED IN! — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) July 21, 2021

And, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Miami Heat have “some interest” in making him an offer in free agency. How much? It depends. Portis is under contract – due $3.8 million in 2021 – but he has a player option and could exercise it to move elsewhere.

Miami would have to open up their checkbook and make it worth Portis’ while to leave the defending champions. Here is what Jackson wrote about the Heat’s level of interest:

He has the range, defensive length and athleticism that would be helpful alongside [Bam] Adebayo. He would have strongly considered Miami last season if there had been stronger interest, according to a source. We hear the Heat has some interest in him, but we’re not certain to what extent.

"Underdog to topdog" Bobby Portis is living the dream rn 🙌 (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/ijnFPNxRF2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2021

Orlando Magic Shopping Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross, one of the best sixth mans in the NBA, has been linked to the Miami Heat in various offseason reports. The Orlando Magic are looking to rebuild and get younger, so dealing him for a high draft pick would make a lot of sense.

Several teams have been in touch with the Orlando Magic on trades involving Terrence Ross, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/7U2vISgZIY — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 29, 2021

According to Ian Begley of SNYtv, several teams have reached out to Orlando about Ross. The Heat aren’t mentioned in the report, but he’s definitely on their radar. It would just be a matter figuring out appropriate compensation since Miami is devoid of draft picks this year.

The former eighth overall pick (2012) would be a perfect fit for the Jae Crowder role in Miami as a 6-foot-6 stretch forward who can create his own scoring. Ross averaged 15.4 points per game in 2021 while shooting 33.7% from deep. He was among the top players in the NBA last year in bench scoring.

Summer Schedules Released

The Heat will participate in two different summer leagues this year. Both schedules were released earlier this week, with two games taking place in Sacramento and four others in Las Vegas. It’s unclear how the rosters will be split up or which players will be playing where.

Remember, Miami has several young players overseas (Precious Achiuwa, Gabe Vincent, KZ Okapala) at the Tokyo Olympics and they may need recovery time. Stars like Bam Adebayo aren’t required to attend.

As if this summer hasn't been hot enough already… 🔥🏀#SummerHEAT pic.twitter.com/fxyScW37EY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 28, 2021

