Miami Heat Lands Bradley Beal in ‘Perfect’ Proposed Trade: B/R

There’s a very short list of players for which the Miami Heat would stop at nothing to sign, and if Wizards star Bradley Beal announces he wants out of Washington, the three-time All-Star will be the franchise’s No. 1 target this summer.

It’s clear that Miami needs to add another big name in order to be a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference next season. Adding Beal to play alongside Butler and Adebayo would create an intimidating Big Three in South Beach.

Such a trio would almost guarantee that the Heat make another Finals run next season. In order to acquire the former No. 3 overall pick, Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz proposed the “perfect” blockbuster trade centered around Tyler Herro.

Swartz said of Beal, “The 27-year-old finished second in the NBA in scoring this season (31.3 points per game) to go along with his 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals… The threat of him leaving in free agency next year may finally convince the Wizards to trade their star player, with the Heat able to offer a package based around Herro, Precious Achiuwa and future draft picks.”

Failing to Acquire a Big Star Before the 2020-21 Season ‘Doomed the Heat’

The could’ve/would’ve/should’ve conversation is always clear in hindsight, it’s incredibly difficult to decide between waiting for young talent to develop or trading all of them away for a player already in his prime.

However, it’s now clear Miami needs an external key to make everything work, and the pressure is on while Butler can still perform at an elite level. As for Beal, he turns 28 later this month.

“Failing to trade for another star (James Harden, Kyle Lowry, Bradley Beal) ultimately doomed the Heat in the playoffs when they were eventually swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round,” Swartz said. “ Waiting for Tyler Herro and others to develop is an option, but Jimmy Butler is going to be 32 before the season starts and carries a lot of wear and tear from his early Chicago Bulls days.”

Heat President Pat Riley Discussed Adding a Third Big Name for Next Season

With Victor Oladipo‘s future still up in the air, and possibly up to $34 million in additional cap space if they release both Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala, the Heat are capable of making of making a blockbuster move this offseason.

“We’ll see,” Heat President Pat Riley said during his annual postseason media conference on June 3, as reported by Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. “The market will determine a lot of that as we move forward. I like the nucleus of our team. We have a great core with Jimmy [Butler] and Bam [Adebayo]; regardless of how they performed in the playoffs, we didn’t make a mistake on those guys.”

“I have a pretty good idea of what we have and where we are headed,” Riley said, “Despite the result of the Milwaukee series, which was bad… We are ready to move forward.”

Aside from Beal, the Heat would also move mountains in order to obtain Damian Lillard if the six-time All-Star wants out of Toronto, and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, should he decide to leave Los Angeles.

