Bradley Beal to Miami: Wizards Star Makes Final Decision on Trade Report

Bradley Beal, who’s clearly frustrated with the Washington Wizards’ performance thus far this season, fueled rumors that he will opt out of his two-year $72 million contract extension that he signed in October 2019.

Miami Heat fans were especially excited at the prospect of Beal taking his talents to South Beach. With a 10-14 record and sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Heat desperately need an All-Star of Beal’s caliber to help turn things around this season before it’s too late.

Earlier this month, there were multiple reports linking the Heat to the 27-year-old Wizards guard. The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor repeatedly said that Miami “really wants” Beal in a trade while the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson cited sources saying the Heat have a “high level of interest” in him.

However, on February 10, Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein, who’s represented the former first-round pick since the 2012 draft, revealed to Yahoo Sports that his client made a final decision on whether or not he will stay in D.C.

“He doesn’t want to quit on something,” said Bartelstein of Priority Sports & Entertainment. “He’s an incredibly loyal guy, and he wants to always feel like he’s done everything he can to help something or someone be successful. It’s the way he was raised and what his values are based upon. It’s ingrained in him. It’s what makes him, in my mind, so unique. He’s all about the right things.”

However, not all hope is lost that Beal may one day join the Heat. After the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season, his contract makes him eligible for free agency.

Beal’s Agent Explained Why He’s Sticking With a Losing Franchise



Beal staying in Washington is a huge blow to Heat nation fans. Despite his insane performance thus far this season, he’s averaging a league high 33.3 points per game, the Washington Wizards are 6-16 and in next-to-last place in the Eastern Conference.

Pure Sweat Basketball’s Drew Hanlen, Beal’s longtime trainer, told Yahoo Sports, “Brad’s never been someone to run from adversity. While a lot of other stars have chosen to blame others and run to another team where things are easier, Brad wants to stick things out and help turn the Wizards into a winning franchise.”

As for why Beal is choosing to stick with a losing team in his prime, “It’s the team that drafted him, the team that’s invested in him, and he desperately wants to make them a championship contender,” Bartelstein told Yahoo Sports. “He wants to make it happen. That’s the way he is. He’s not looking for the easy way out. He challenges himself. The evolution of his game speaks volumes about how committed he is and how hard he works.”

Beal’s Negative Body Language on the Court Fueled Trade Rumors

"After seeing other players take criticism for requesting to leave teams, those sources say Beal feels he’s getting nitpicked for choosing to stay in D.C" – @FredKatz on Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/RwHsDh0itP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 2, 2021

Beal never formally requested a trade and doesn’t plan to in the near future, according to The Athletic.

While both Shams Charania and Fred Katz cited sources saying that Beal is “privately frustrated and confused with the perpetual portrayal of his situation,” they also spoke with a rival NBA executive who confirmed the Wizards have no desire to move the two-time All-Star guard.

However, Beal’s sneering looks and body language on the court have caused rumors that he wants out of Washington to swirl around the league. When asked about his reactions during games last week, Beal said his negative stance comes from being tired of losing.

“I’ve got to be better with that,” said Beal of his body language. “I mean, the media’s going to blow it up — I’m mad about losing. If I’m sitting over there laughing and smiling, what is the media going to say then? Like, ‘Oh, he doesn’t take it seriously?’”

“I just hate losing. I hate losing. And I’m going to continue to show pissed-off faces. I try to control them as much as I can, but I don’t like losing.”

