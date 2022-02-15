Heat Make Long-Awaited Roster Move With Breakout Wing

Due to injuries and their pre-Christmas COVID-19 outbreak, the Miami Heat have been forced to rely on several of their role players and deep-bench guys to keep the team afloat at multiple points this season. To that end, Caleb Martin has personified the next-man-up mentality.

The 26-year-old was waived by the Hornets in August after playing two seasons alongside his twin brother and college teammate, Cody Martin. From there, he had to go through multiple workouts with the Heat before earning a two-way deal.

Flash forward to today and Miami’s Martin is averaging a career-high 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest and shooting 37.9% from three-point range. Along the way, he has scored in double-figures 21 times and hit 20-plus on two occasions, including a career-best 28-point night against the Bucks on December 8.

Martin’s breakout efforts this season have left fans to wonder when/if the Heat would ever wise up and give the man a proper contract. Now, they finally have their answer…

Per an announcement from the team on Tuesday, Miami has converted Martin’s two-way contract to a standard NBA deal. News of Martin’s revised pact with the Heat was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

In terms of his spot in the rotation and the role he plays on the floor, Martin’s newfound status as a made man isn’t something that will make major waves. He’ll simply continue to give the same kind of effort he has throughout the campaign. His new situation does have major ramifications for postseason play, however.

As he is now under standard contract, the 6-foot-5 wing is officially eligible to hit the court during the playoffs. And the Heat will undoubtedly need him if they hope to make good on their potential as a title contender.

With the move to solidify Martin’s spot, as well as the earlier signing of Haywood Highsmith to another 10-day contract, the Heat’s 15-man roster is technically full (for the moment). Meanwhile, the two-way slot formerly occupied by Martin is open again.

The Heat Could Still Be Players on the Buyout Market

Although their roster is suddenly full, chances are that it won’t remain that way. By signing Haysmith, the Heat have an extra body to get them through to the All-Star Break. However, they’ll have an opportunity to look elsewhere at the conclusion of his deal. Miami could even free up the spot before then if an attractive player becomes available.

As noted by Miami Heat Beat’s Brian Goins:

Per the CBA, Miami DOES NOT need to keep Highsmith for the entire duration of his 10-day contract. The Heat may terminate it early by simply providing written notice and paying out the remainder of his salary. This would not impact Miami from signing another prorated minimum.

