Miami Heat ‘Haters’ Throw Shade at Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan

Jimmy Butler loves having fun at other people’s expenses, especially his former teammates. The Miami Heat star also enjoys a good troll job, which is exactly what Butler did to DeMar DeRozan in a recent Instagram post.

The five-time All-Star shared a photo of himself and Kyle Lowry lounging in their Heat warmups. The two players are smiling from ear to ear, showing off one of the best bromances in basketball. Butler tagged DeRozan in it and captioned the post: “the haters of @demar_derozan the most.”

Obviously the hate was in jest, although it seems like Butler was trying to make the Chicago Bulls star jealous. Lowry and DeRozan were teammates for six seasons on the Toronto Raptors and enjoyed a close friendship.

All three guys played together on the 2016 U.S. men’s basketball team that captured gold in Brazil. Butler and DeRozan have often been compared to one another, in terms of their offensive games. The Bulls and Heat battle on November 27 in Miami.





Lowry is godfather to Butler’s daughter and the two share a really special bond. The Heat point guard talked about their relationship at length when the Heat first traded for him. Lowry even revealed how Butler compared to former Raptors teammates like DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard.

“Butler is different, in that he’s a little bit more crazy,” Lowry said, via Five Reasons Sports. “He wears his emotion on his sleeve. Whereas the other two I played with, DeMar and Kawhi, they are a little more quiet.”

Marcus Garrett Returns From G League

Marcus Garrett returned from a four-game stint with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League. The talented youngster averaged 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists. Now he’s back with Butler and Lowry in South Beach.

“It was great,” Garrett told the South Florida Sun Sentinel of his time in South Dakota. “I get to play. I get to get better. I get to play the game I love. I don’t take it as being downgraded or nothing. I just see another opportunity just for me to play the game I love and get better.”

the nasty cross and huge slam for @ImMarcusGarrett. pic.twitter.com/yXsKrFXUng — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 31, 2021

The undrafted point guard out of Kansas is on a two-way contract. He’ll likely be sent back down to the G League later on in the season since he can’t play in more than 50 NBA games. Garrett’s efforts on the defensive end turned him into a breakout star during the summer league.

Butler Listed Questionable

The Heat battle the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night (November 15) at 8 p.m. Butler is officially listed questionable on the injury report after missing two straight games. Miami is being extra cautious with the star forward who twisted his ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers. Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists per game through 11 contests.

Bam Adebayo is probable, Jimmy Butler is questionable, Markieef Morris and Victor Oladipo are OUT tonight against the Thunder. Given they are on the second night of a B2B, OKC has yet to submit an injury report. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 15, 2021

Tyler Herro has been starting in Butler’s absence. Miami also listed starting center Bam Adebayo probable as he fights a bruised knee. Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out.