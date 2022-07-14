3-Team Proposed Trade Sends Jazz All-Star to Heat: NBA Insider

The ever-evolving situation regarding the Miami Heat landing Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade gained major momentum this past week. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on July, 12 “After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios.”

According to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania and Tony Jones, the New York Knicks “have begun discussions on a potential trade” for the three-time All-Star, as they possess eight future first-round picks that can be used in a deal, but also noted how Miami has also expressed interest.

The Heat has “only two first-rounders able to be traded and a potential centerpiece in Tyler Herro, who is extension-eligible. Because of this, the Heat would likely have to engage a third team in a trade to supply the Jazz with the draft compensation needed for them to feel motivated enough to trade Mitchell.”

On Thursday, July 14, ESPN’s NBA Insider Kevin Pelton offered a three-team trade proposal involving the Oklahoma City Thunder that would successfully land the 25-year-old guard in Miami:

Utah receives:

Tyler Herro

Nikola Jovic

Duncan Robinson

Gabe Vincent

2023, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks

Miami receives:

Donovan Mitchell

Udoka Azubuike

Oklahoma City receives:

2025 first-round pick via Miami (protections removed)

2024 second-round pick (top-50 protected)

2028 and 2029 second-round picks

While the former No. 13 overall pick from. the 2013 NBA Draft is perceived to have interest in joining the Knicks since he’s a native of Elmsford, New York, “Mitchell’s dream is playing for Miami, not his hometown Knicks,” The New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield wrote last week.

Rudy Gobert’s Blockbuster Upped the Ante for What the Jazz Want for Mitchell

While Utah’s front office had a change of heart when it came to making Mitchell available for a trade, the franchise will not give him away without getting a sizable return, especially after the blockbuster deal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Once upon a time, the Heat could point to Herro as the kind of centerpiece in a deal that might compensate for their inability to offer as many draft picks as the Knicks,” Pelton wrote.

“With the haul the Jazz got for Gobert, though, that argument likely went out the window. To have any hope of landing Mitchell, Miami would likely have to offer both Herro and a full arsenal of picks. Doing so requires involving the Thunder, who own the Heat’s 2025 first-round pick with top-14 protection after the two teams altered the terms prior to this year’s deadline.

“In addition to Herro and Jovic, Utah gets Duncan Robinson (for matching salary purposes) and Gabe Vincent, who has developed into a quality contributor with one year remaining at a minimum salary. Lastly, the Heat sweeten this offer by taking back Jazz center Udoka Azubuike, who’s unlikely to be part of the team’s long-term plans.”

The Heat Are Urged to Trade for Mitchell Instead of Nets Superstar Kevin Durant

While the Heat aggressively pursues Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant as their No. 1 trade target, Pelton urged Miami to dedicate all their time and energy on landing Mitchell instead.

“Durant turns 34 in September, which puts him in the same range as Miami starters Jimmy Butler (33 in September) and Kyle Lowry (36),” Pelton wrote. “By contrast, the 25-year-old Mitchell would reset the Heat’s timeline and align it with 24-year-old center Bam Adebayo. And if Miami doesn’t think the Nets will ultimately trade Durant, this might be its best chance to land a third star while Butler is in his late prime.”

Despite his age, however, Durant remains one of the best players in the NBA. Last season, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc.

As for Mitchell, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last season.

