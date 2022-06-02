Proposed Trade Lands Heat Star Guard in Exchange For Massive Haul

The Miami Heat will be star-hunting this offseason and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is a rumored target for the Eastern Conference contender.

Mitchell has been linked to the Heat on occasion over the last year, with his future in Utah up for debate with the Jazz failing to advance past the second round of the playoffs over the last six seasons. Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune went in-depth with an article proposing trades for the Jazz with every team in the NBA, which included a deal with the Heat to bring Mitchell to South Beach.

However, the Heat would give up a massive haul to land a third certified star to play next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Walden has the Heat sending Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Omer Yurtseven, and a trio of first-round picks in 2022, 2024 and 2027 for Mitchell. Here’s what was said about the proposed deal:

Miami’s been considered a low-key option for Mitchell. The return haul wouldn’t be star-studded, but would feature a high-scoring guard and some usable volume besides (though Robinson’s deal is ugly).

Mitchell Would Give Heat Much-Needed Offensive Spark

Mitchell would give the Heat an explosive scorer who has averaged better than 25 points the last two seasons. However, the deal would also ravage much of the depth Miami has relied upon during their current run of success.

That being said, it’s become clear that Butler needs more consistent help on the offensive end and Mitchell could provide the spark.

But when it comes to roster construction, head coach Erik Spoelstra leaves that in team president Pat Riley’s court. However, the veteran skipper thinks the Heat can succeed by keeping their current core together.

“It is a Pat thing,” Spoelstra said. “But look at the history of how we’ve done things since Pat and Micky have created this culture. Anytime we’re close and have banged on the door, even if it ended in a disappointing loss, our history has shown that we usually bring the majority of the group back, the core back, and we take another shot at it.”

Tyler Herro’s Future With Heat Up for Debate

Tyler Herro Miami Heat Season Ending, Desire to Start, Groin Injury Was Improving For NBA Finals 2022-05-31T18:48:28Z

If the Heat do make a big splash this offseason with, there’s a good chance Herro would be at the center of the package. The 22-year-old guard averaged a healthy 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists playing mostly off the bench last season for Miami, garner Sixth Man of the Year honors. While Herro did not play out of the starting lineup, he notched 32.6 minutes per game — the same as Adebayo. He also put up the most field goal attempts per game with 17.

While his bench scoring was valued in Miami, Herro has been clear that he wants to be in the starting lineup next season.

“Yeah, for sure,” Herro told reporters during his exit interview on May 31. “In some way, I would like to start. I think it’s my fourth year, so I think I’ve earned it, and we’ll see what happens.”

For that to become a reality, Herro will have to continue to improve as a facilitator and take a leap on the defensive end.