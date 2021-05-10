Miami Heat Sniper Could Earn $20 Million Per Year: Report

There will be no shortage of suitors for Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson this offseason. The restricted free agent could ink a contract upwards of $20 million per year, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Heat have the right to match any offer, but how high are they willing to go for a role player? Jimmy Butler has talked about how valuable Robinson’s lights-out shooting has been for Miami. The 27-year-old became the fastest player to reach 500 three-pointers in NBA history after doing it in 152 games. That’s quicker than Luka Doncic (187), Damian Lillard (199), Donovan Mitchell (208). He’s shooting 40.8% from deep this season and 42.3% in 156 career games.

Fastest player to 500 treys in the history of basketball. 👏 @D_Bo20 pic.twitter.com/aFLIJq8OVY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 2, 2021

There had been chatter about Robinson potentially inking a five-year deal worth $80 million. Now that number has been upgraded to $100 million if the latest report is accurate. The sky-rocketing value of long-range snipers is booming right now. To put that in perspective, the Brooklyn Nets signed three-point specialist Joe Harris to a four-year, $75 million deal ($18.75 million per year). Wojnarowski reported:

Duncan Robinson, who’s going to be a restricted free agent this summer, which means Miami can match any offer sheet he signs. … This could be a $20 million a year player. Remember, teams are going to put an offer sheet out there that they hope Miami wouldn’t match. That’s going to be difficult to pry him away from Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra.

Did you know: Only two players on minimum contracts this season are averaging more than 13 points and shooting better than 40 percent from 3:

Duncan Robinson ($1.6 mil, 13.1 points, 40.4 from 3)

Carmelo Anthony ($2.5 mil, 13.7 points, 40.6 from 3) — Jason Quick (@jwquick) May 6, 2021

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Heat Looking to Sign Dewayne Dedmon to Extension?

Dewayne Dedmon’s contributions as the primary backup center behind Bam Adebayo have been better than advertised. The 31-year-old is averaging 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 73.6% from the field through 13 contests. Miami only signed Dedmon for the remainder of this season but plans to extend him might be on the horizon.

Five Reasons Sports Network cited sources saying high-ranking members of the Heat organization have been “raving about Dedmon.” His leadership and personality behind the scenes have as much to do with it as his play on the court. He could be the perfect short-term mentor for first-round pick Precious Achiuwa.

Everyone I've spoken to in Heat organization has raved about Dewayne Dedmon, and not just about his play. Personality behind the scenes, voice, etc. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) May 9, 2021

“He’s a savvy veteran. He’s a big muscle defender, an extra effort guy,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He can fit into a lot of different systems like he has, and he’s been a starter for several years so we were thrilled to be able to get him, at this time of the year, that goes without saying.”

Four Games Remaining Prior to Playoffs

The Heat (37-31) are clinging to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference following Sunday night’s 130-124 victory over the Boston Celtics. That would keep them out of the dreaded NBA play-in tournament and give them an extra week of rest prior to the playoffs. Miami has won two straight games, including five of their last six with four games remaining on the schedule.

“One game at a time. We got to take it one game at a time,” Adebayo said. “We can’t worry about the future. One game at a time.”

The Heat resumes their two-game series against Boston tomorrow night (May 11) at 7:30 p.m. in a nationally-televised game on TNT. The team also learned that Thursday night’s game (May 13) versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. has been flexed to TNT. Big games down the stretch.

READ ALSO: