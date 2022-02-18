Heat Star Duncan Robinson Hits Milestone in Record Time

Duncan Robinson had his best game in almost a month on Thursday, scoring 21 points and adding five assists and four rebounds to help the Miami Heat to a double-overtime win over LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. Along the way, the sharpshooter knocked down six three-point shots.

Given Robinson’s struggles this season, it feels like an accomplishment any time he can get hot from deep and affect a win. However, he did more than shake off the funk in Charlotte; the fourth-year wing hit a major milestone as well.

With a long-range bomb resulting in a four-point play during the fourth quarter, Robinson brought his career total for three-point field goals to 700. By night’s end, the number had moved to 702.

Although racking up 700 career triples isn’t exactly a rare feat in the Association at this point — Robinson is the 237th player to hit the mark — the speed with which he did it certainly was.

Robinson Is the Fastest-Ever to Join the 700 Club

It took Robinson all of 216 career games to get to No. 700, which is significantly less than anyone before him. For context, Stephen Curry — who just became the league’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made — didn’t get there until his 276th game.

Before Robinson joined the 700 club, the fastest ever to do so was Buddy Hield, who managed the feat in 269 games. He was followed closely by Donovan Mitchell at 270.

Heat fans probably didn’t need a reminder on this one, but what Robinson has been able to accomplish as a three-point shooter isn’t normal. Even as the league has evolved to the point where the long ball is often the preferred option on offense, Miami’s sniper has been in a class all his own.

That said, catching Steph, or even beating out someone like Mitchell, when their respective careers are done probably isn’t in the cards. Robinson is almost 28 years now, while the aforementioned were still in their mid-20s when they got to 700. And the NBA’s three-point revolution won’t be ending any time soon.

Barring injury, though, Robinson will likely finish his career near the top of the three-point record books; not bad for a long shot, eh?

When Will the Big Slump End?

Every time that Robinson has a game like this, fans can’t help but wonder, “Is this the one that breaks the slump?” Alas, he has ultimately settled back into a shooting funk after every outburst we’ve seen from him this season.

In January, Robinson closely resembled his old, flame-throwing self. Over 13 games last month, he averaged 12.5 points per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.1% from deep. This month, however, he’s at a paltry 38.2% overall and 36.9% from behind the arc.

So far, the Heat have managed to win without him firing on all cylinders. In fact, Miami has been 1.9 points points per 100 possessions better with Robinson on the bench this season. Come playoff time, though, they’ll likely need his floor-spacing if they hope to make any noise in the East.

