Photos of Heat Star Duncan Robinson’s Girlfriend Spark Controversy

While Miami Heat star Duncan Robinson had one of the shortest off-seasons in NBA history, he made the most of the break with his girlfriend Caroline Nava.

The couple went on vacation to Baha Mar, a 1,000-acre resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas, in early November, as reported by Black Sports Online.

Robinson, 26, and Nava kept their relationship out the media spotlight until October 2020, when Awesemo shared pictures from Nava’s Instagram account where she’s posted numerous adorable photos of her and Robinson together. Sparking controversy, however, pictures of Nava rocking a Make America Great Again hat and sweatshirt.

In another photo, Nava, 23, was rocking a red MAGA hat while wearing a blue bikini on a boat. Nava, who works as a professional image consultant for Tom James, according to her LinkedIn profile, continues to keep her Instagram profile private and appears to haev deleted her Twitter account after screenshots of her “liking” pro-life tweets defending Trump’s child separation policy at the U.S. border.

Twitter users were split in their reactions over the MAGA photos. One man tweeted, “Who cares, let him date who tf he wants to date,” while another person agreed, commenting, “Politics should never interfere with love, if you love someone, you love them, been married 33 years, do we agree on everything political, no, but who cares.”

On the other end of the spectrum, one man tweeted, “How the f*** u love someone who supports white supremacy and you’re Black? F*** U talking about? Must be great to live in a world where ur skin color doesn’t get you killed or harassed. Privileged ass responses.”

Robinson has yet to share photos of Nava on his Instagram page, nor has he commented on their relationship. He also never veers into politics when speaking with the media.

As for Nava, she posted on her Facebook page in April 2019 a video promoting Candace Owens’ testimony in which she “slams the “Leftist media,” and has shared articles from The Daily Wire, a right-wing news and opinion website.

Nava Was a Competitive Swimmer at Florida State University

Our fourth member of #SAACSpotlight is Caroline Nava, 2017 Vice President of Internal Affairs at SAAC! Caroline is a red-shirt sophomore on the Women's Swimming and Diving team and her specialty is spring freestyle. pic.twitter.com/B286oicSLH — FSU SAAC (@FSU_SAAC) November 28, 2017

Nava understands the rigors of being a professional athlete as she was a star swimmer in high school and competed while attending Florida State Univerity. In 2015, she swam the top of her times in the 50 free (24.25 and the 100 free (53.25), according to her Seminoles profile. The following season, she helped the women’s swimming and diving team earn the Director’s Cup For Service at the UGA Invite.

Nava graduated with a B.S. in Professional Sales and Business Management in April 2019. In July 2019, Nava proudly announced on her Facebook page that she started training for her position as a professional clothingier at Tom James in Miami.

Prior to that, she worked in sales at Vector Marketing and interned at State Farm agency.

Robinson Is Already Having a Breakout Season this Year

👌👌👌 DUNCAN ROBINSON 👌👌👌 He's 6-8 from deep in the first half on ESPN! #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/ZiK0jBgBlW — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2020



Robinson shined during Miami’s home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Christmas Day scoring a team-high 23 points. Miami’s third-year forward sank seven 3-pointers, tying the NBA record for most threes made on Christmas Day.

While Robinson, who’s 6’8, is not exactly a fierce two-way player like teammate Bam Adebayo, he’s “an indispensable piece of Miami’s offensive attack,” Sports Illustrated’s Michael Shapiro reported.

Robinson, with his “lightning quick release,” is “arguable one of the game’s best three-point shooter, and as a catch-and-shoot threat, he’s among the greatest in league history,” Shapiro wrote on December 25.

The accolades for the former Michigan basketball player poured in from all over following his electric performance against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin called him a “nuclear weapon” and “overall best off-ball mover in the world.”

If Robinson can keep this up, he can expect to receive a nice fat contract in 2021 free agency.

