Trade Proposal Swaps Heat’s $90 Million Benchwarmer for Rising Wing: Exec

After opening the Eastern Conference Finals with a DNP-CD, Duncan Robinson was back on the court for the Miami Heat during Game 2 against the Celtics on Thursday. However, his presence did little to bolster the club’s attack.

Over 14 minutes and change — the most action he had seen since Game 3 of the Heat’s first-round bout with the Hawks — Robinson scored six points on 3-of-7 shooting and 0-of-4 from deep while adding five boards and three assists. Along the way, Miami was outscored by six points when he was in the game.

And they went on to lose the game 127-102 at FTX Arena.

Robinson did show enough to convince some that he may deserve another opportunity with the starting five. That said, his season-long shooting slump and near-total absence from the postseason rotation probably aren’t things that bode well for his future in South Beach.

As would be the case with any other team, the Heat really can’t afford to be paying $90 million for a guy who can’t get off the bench during the playoffs.

In the event that team president Pat Riley decides to explore his options with Robinson this offseason, one NBA executive believes that there’s a deal to be made with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Exec: Heat Could Deal Robinson for Hot Prospect & Old Fave

Play

What Happened To Duncan Robinson? Coach Young joins Scott to discuss Miami Heat SG Duncan Robinson. 2022-05-17T19:32:50Z

During a recent conversation with an Eastern Conference exec, Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney was pitched the following trade with the Lake Show:

LA Lakers receive G/F Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat receive G/F Talen Horton-Tucker and G Kendrick Nunn

“Obviously, you need a team that is interested in developing Horton-Tucker, but they also need to have a player on their own side they’re OK with giving up on, a guy who has his own warts. That’s the only chance there,” the executive said.

“Duncan Robinson is a guy who fits that, he has the right salary level, they’re obviously familiar with Kendrick [Nunn] and it might be good for him to get back there.”

The 21-year-old Horton-Tucker averaged a career-best 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 2021-22, but he only connected on 26.9% of his triples and his overall percentage dipped for the second-straight year.

Nevertheless, as relayed by Deveney, he continues to hold intrigue for league decision-makers.

Nunn, meanwhile, has an option on his contract for next season. But after missing the entirety of ’21-22 due to injury, he has indicated that he’ll be opting in for ’22-23. As a member of the Heat two years ago, he logged a 15-3-3 line as the team’s starting point guard.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

A Win-Win Deal?

As the exec sees it, both players stand to benefit from moving on to new situations, and the teams involved get better, too. Where Robinson is concerned, the baller’s floor-stretching capabilities could really help open things up for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, et al. (and vice versa).

“Robinson has had a disaster year in Miami, they have not played him in the postseason, they would be happy getting off that contract and saving some money,” the exec said. “The Lakers need shooting very, very badly, they need to be able to stretch the floor. They’ll have the same issue defensively with Robinson, but I think you can accept that if he can get back to his old level of floor-spacing.”

Meanwhile, the Heat could turn THT into the next Gabe Vincent, or Max Strus… or Caleb Martin… or [insert other developmental success story here].

“The way Miami develops guys, it would be the perfect place for Horton-Tucker to go.”

READ NEXT: