Heat Coach Says ‘NBA Security Sent a Full Team’ for Nuggets Rematch

November 29 has been etched in the brains of Miami Heat fans ever since the altercation between Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and forward Markieff Morris went down three weeks ago.

The NBA subsequently announced that Jokic, 26, would be suspended one game without pay, an estimated $210,417 in lost wages, and Morris would be fined $50,000. Jimmy Butler was also hit with a penalty, handed a $30,000 fine for what the NBA deemed, “attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.”

Monday night marks the first time that the Heat will face the Nuggets since Jokic took Morris out of the game with a blindside hit to his back, an injury which left 32-year-old veteran with whiplash and a neck injury.

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

After the Jokic/Morris situation went down on November 8 at the Ball Arena, social media barbs between the Jokic brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, and Morris’ twin brother, Marcus Morris, flew back and forth on Twitter.

The Jokic brothers threatened to attend the two teams’ rematch in Miami on Monday night, but Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said that he’s not worried about a huge fight breaking out.

Mama not tell me meet me November 29, 2021 !!! https://t.co/xryobhephK — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrother) November 10, 2021

“It’s in the rearview mirror,” Spoelstra said, per Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang. “I’m sure NBA security has sent the full team down here. Everybody is going to be on high alert, including the officials. Nothing is going to happen. This is about basketball and also both teams are managing injuries right now.”

As for Nuggets’ head coach Michael Malone, “To me there’s nothing really to address,” he said, per Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Windeman. “Notes that Jokic brothers always come to Miami because it’s Miami.

“What happened happened,” Malone continued. “Nikola served his suspension. He showed remorse after the game and it’s 10 games later. Much has been made about the Jokic brothers coming to Miami, irresponsible in my opinion because they’ve come to Miami every year. Miami is a great city to come watch your brother play. So they’re not coming down here to start something.”

Jokic missed the last four games because of a sprained right wrist. https://t.co/geW1F0RYhp — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 29, 2021

Morris was pre-emptively ruled out for the Heat’s rematch against the Nuggets, as he’s still dealing with lingering pain. Jokic, who missed the Nuggets’ last four games due to an unrelated injury, will be active against the Heat on November 29.

Spoelstra & Malone Disagreed on the Severity of Morris’ Foul

During the postgame press conference on November 8, “That’s just absolutely uncalled for,” Spoelstra said of Jokic’s push. “And it would have looked a lot different, this whole thing could have been a whole lot uglier, if Markieff was actually facing Jokic. The fact that he had his back turned and he made a play like that, blindsiding him, that was just a very dangerous play.”

1 game? All I’ll say is this: Flip the roles and if Markieff does that hit to Jokic facing the other direction, he’s out half the season — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 10, 2021

Spoelstra also doesn’t believe Morris’ foul was a Flagrant 2. “I thought ‘Kief took a foul and it was one of those fast-break take fouls. And he did it with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just the slapping stuff,” Spoelstra said per Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman. Right after I watched it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it.”

Erik Spoelstra not speaking to reporters today with Heat off before beginning a back-to-back in LA tomorrow. https://t.co/z9UkLCxwaF — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 9, 2021

Malone, however, agreed with the ref’s decision. “I think the flagrant 2 on Morris was the correct call. Watching it from different angles, it was an unnecessary play, a dirty play, however you want to phrase it. Nikola reacted, and I loved what Nikola said. He knows that he can’t react in that manner.”

Heat’s Team Captain Issed a Stern Warning to the Jokic Brothers

Heat’s team captain Udonis Haslem says the entire team has long moved on from the Jokic/Morris altercation.

“It’s over with, man. It’s over with,” Haslem said‘s prior to tipoff. “Nobody got time for that… It happened. In the heat of the moment, everybody reacted. OK, let’s move on. It’s over with. It is so far over with. I don’t have time for that. You’re talking to somebody who has seen everything but the wind. I’ve seen it all. That’s over with.”

As for the Jokic brothers coming to Miami on Monday night, however, Haslem remains weary of their intentions.

“What the hell you buying tickets for? To come do what?” the veteran power forward said. “That’s my city. Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing. Come enjoy the game and take your [butts] home. Ain’t nobody messing with your brother. We come to play basketball.”

