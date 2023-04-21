The Miami Heat caught a major break during Game 2 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks and, in the end, it didn’t matter. Despite the fact that two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the contest with a lower back contusion, Erik Spoelstra‘s squad got throttled, 138-122, at Fiserv Forum.

It was a missed opportunity for the South Beach crew and one that may not come their way again in the matchup. As relayed by ESPN’s Jamal Collier, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has indicated that Antetokounmpo is pulling out all the stops to be on the hardwood for Game 3 of the 1-1 affair at Kaseya Center.

“He’s doing everything he can to make himself available to play,” Budenholzer said.

For a shorthanded Heat club that scuffled during the regular season and looked overmatched on an incredible scale in the loss, Antetokounmpo’s return doesn’t bode well for that dark horse playoff run some pundits have mused about.

Bucks’ Budenholzer Says Team Will Monitor Giannis Antetokounmpo Heading Into Game 3 vs Heat

Play

Video Video related to bucks coach provides update on giannis ahead of critical bout for heat 2023-04-21T20:35:02-04:00

Antetokounmpo was limited to just 11 minutes of action in Miami’s Game 1 win on Sunday. Early in the contest, he collided with the Heat’s Kevin Love on a drive attempt that ultimately morphed into a violent block/charge situation. The seven-time All-Star tried to come back during the second quarter but was ultimately removed from the game when it was clear that his mobility and pain levels weren’t where they needed to be.

And while the objective for the Bucks is to get him back out there this weekend, the club is also wary of its cornerstone incurring further damage.

“The reality of it is, when he’s ready or anybody’s ready, that’s when they’re going to play,” Budenholzer said. “You can’t deny the playoffs and reality and human nature, but I don’t think your back or body knows whether it’s December or the playoffs. You’re ready when you’re ready. We’re always going to protect him and think about his health, his future, his career…

“We’re just going to monitor him the rest of [Friday]; we’ll monitor him [Saturday] and see where he is.”

One Bucks player who definitely won’t be on the court, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman and others, is veteran guard Wesley Matthews, who’s dealing with a right calf injury.

The Heat, meanwhile, will be without the services of Tyler Herro, who broke his hand in Game 1. Rookie Nikola Jovic (back spasms) will also continue to sit; veteran point-man Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) is questionable.

Herro Undergoes Successful Surgery

Per an announcement from the team on Friday, Herro underwent successful “open reduction and internal fixation surgery of the third and fourth metacarpal of his right hand.” He’s expected to miss a minimum of six weeks as he recovers and rehabilitates.

So, in the event of a shocking upset or two, we’ll see him on the court again sometime during the NBA Finals .

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.9 minutes per contest for the Heat and sunk 37.8% of his attempts from three-point range through the regular season. He was limited to 19 minutes of action in Game 1, during which he scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.