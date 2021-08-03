Miami Heat Guard Breaks Silence on Being Traded for Kyle Lowry

While it’s incredibly exciting the Miami Heat finally landed Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors, fans are in mourning that the deal required the team to exchange Goran Dragic as part of the deal.

Dragic, 35, is easily one of the best point guards in Heat history. He will not just be missed by fans, but his teammates, especially best friend Jimmy Butler, and everyone in the front office. Dragic is one of the few players who’s beloved by pretty much everyone in the NBA, including analysts and reporters.

Shortly after the news broke of the sign-and-trade which sent Lowry to Miami in exchange for Dragic and Precious Achiuwa, the Slovenian star put out a statement via Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds.

“Goran Dragic has thanked the Miami Heat and insisted there is ‘no hard feelings, ever.’ Put simply, he loved his time with the Heat and loves the city,” Reynolds tweeted.

Dragic Posted a Personal Goodbye Message on Social Media on Tuesday

A day after the trade was announced, Dragic posted a message on both Instagram and Twitter to say his final goodbyes to the Miami Heat.

Dragic wrote, “Miami!!! Thank you for all of the LOVE, KINDNESS and SUPPORT over these last seven years. You embraced me and my family like your own from Day 1 and we are forever grateful for the life we’ve built, friends we’ve made and experiences we’ve shared as a part of the #305. We will never forget you #HeatNation and will see you all soon.”

The veteran guard has been a core member of the Heat’s roster since 2015. Following his departure from Miami, tributes to Dragic filled social media.

The realization that Goran Dragic isn't going to the be a Heat player anymore is starting to hit me . It's actually pretty sad, Gogi's a real one man, going to miss him a ton. pic.twitter.com/VBeE5jttd3 — HEAT NATION (@Zachppp) August 2, 2021

Goran Dragic will forever be a Heat legend and will be missed. Number 7 better be in the rafters one day pic.twitter.com/KqHO55HQAV — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) August 2, 2021

The @HeatvsHaters Twitter account pushed for Dragic’s number to be retired in South Beach. They tweeted, “Dragon, you gave us unforgettable years when you played in a Heat uni. From landing in the 305 in 2015 to leading the team in scoring during a wild Finals run. Thank you for giving us all of your heart, blood, sweat, and tears. #7 deserves to be up in the rafters @Goran_Dragic.”

Five Reasons Sports Network’s Adam Borai tweeted, “Goran Dragić is a Miami HEAT legend. The Dragon played seven seasons for the HEAT, & as fans- we’re honored to call you a Heat Lifer. Your jersey will hang in the rafters one day soon. We’ll always root for you Gogi @Goran_Dragic.”

Dragic May Not Stay in Toronto

Because of Dragic’s close relationship with his fellow Slovenian star, Luka Doncic, there’s a lot of speculation and hope he ultimately lands with the Dallas Mavericks.

“If the Raptors buy out Goran Dragic, he would “obviously” have interest in joining Luka Doncic and Igor Koskosov in Dallas, source tells AP,” Reynolds tweeted. “Contenders will line up for him if a buyout occurs. The Lakers have had interest in him forever.”

Last season, the former second-round averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

