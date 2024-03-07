Video Shows Miami Heat Player Talking to Police After ‘Life-Altering’ Crash

Body camera video showing Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith talking to police after a crash in February 2024 that caused another man to have part of his leg amputated.

The video, obtained by WPLG, shows Highsmith being consoled and putting his hands over his face while talking to officers.

The crash happened on February 6 after the 27-year-old Highsmith and the Heat won a game against the Orlando Magic, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Highsmith was cited for careless and negligent driving, police said, and is facing a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County court by the victim, 21-year-old Alekxei Pino.

A GoFundMe created by Pino’s family says about the crash, “On the evening of February 7th, Alekxei Pino demonstrated his innate kindness and selflessness. On his way home from work, he noticed a woman stranded on the side of the road with a broken-down vehicle, less than 10 minutes away from his own residence.”

The GoFundMe adds, “Without hesitation, he pulled over to offer assistance. As Alekxei was helping the woman another car crashed into them, pinning Alekxei between both cars causing him severe and life-altering injuries.”

According to the GoFundMe, “The aftermath of the accident has presented Alekxei with challenges he never anticipated. He now faces the daunting task of rebuilding his life after losing his right leg—an irreversible loss that will forever alter his life. Additionally, he has endured a fractured left leg and a dislocated left shoulder, further complicating his journey to recovery.”

Highsmith’s agent, Jerry Dianis, told ESPN after the crash that it was “an unfortunate accident,” and added, “Haywood and his family are praying for him. Haywood is of course shaken by this and appreciates the support and prayers he has received from the Miami Heat and fans.” Dianis added that Highsmith, “immediately rushed to help” Pino. He said Highsmith was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Haywood Highsmith Can Be Heard in the Video Telling Police the Car He Struck Didn’t Have Lights on & When the Victim Got Out of the Vehicle ‘It Was Too Late’

Newly acquired body cam video shows the aftermath of a crash involving the Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith, who cops labeled a “distracted driver” for “unknown reasons”, after he slammed into a man 2/6. The victim, 21, lost a leg and is now suing. @wsvn #Exclusive story: pic.twitter.com/gl9Bmz7SSy — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 6, 2024

The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. on SW 136th Street near West 138th Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Police report. Police said Haywood Highsmith was driving his 2021 Audi A5 at about 45 mph in a 40 mph zone when he crashed into a 1999 Toyota 4Runner that was disabled in the middle of the road.

Alekxei Pino, the victim, was in the road helping the woman whose Toyota had broken down, according to police. Highsmith hit both the 4Runner and Pino, police said in the report. Police said Pino suffered a fractured left leg and broken left arm along with the amputation. Highsmith was issued a traffic citation, which is not considered a criminal offense, police said.

In the body cam video, Highsmith can be heard telling police that he thought the 4Runner was going to move because it didn’t have any lights on. He said “by the time” Pino got out of the car, “it was too late.”

A witness can be heard telling police, “It didn’t have emergency lights on, at all.” Another said the 4Runner was “blacked out.” Highsmith can be seen in the video putting his hands over his face as an officer tells him it was “an accident.”

Pino Filed a Lawsuit Against Highsmith Seeking More Than $50,000 in Damages

Pino filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County court on February 16 seeking more than $50,000 in damages from Highsmith. The lawsuit also names Highsmith’s mother, Brenda Highsmith, who is a co-owner of his Audi, seeking an additional $50,000 or more in damages from her, court records obtained by Heavy show.

Pino’s lawyer, Manuel Dobrinsky, of Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, said in a statement, “My client, Alekxei Pino, remains in the hospital and has a very long road of rehabilitation ahead of him.

Dobrinsky added, “Alekxei was just trying to do the right thing by being a good Samaritan and helping a stranded motorist. It’s particularly heartbreaking that a good deed has resulted in a life altering tragedy.”