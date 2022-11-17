Heat ‘Expected’ to Target $96 Million Point Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline

So far this season, the power forward position for the Miami Heat has gotten a lot of coverage and fingers pointing at it for a place that the Heat need to improve, but that’s not the only problem that the Heat have had this season. The Heat are also dealing with a lack of depth. Victor Oladipo remains sidelined with a lingering injury despite all sides predicting that this would be his revenge season. Omer Yurtseven is now out for the season with his injury. The Heat signed Orlando Robinson to help put a band-aid over the hole left for Yurtseven but still have positions to be answered.

When asked what the Heat were doing to answer their needs at power forward an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the Heat have more depth problems than in their front court.

“They’ve been quiet on that lately. They looked at Jae Crowder, they hoped to get Utah to give up Jarred Vanderbilt—they want defense at that spot. They are not desperate, though. They want to see what they have with guys like Caleb Martin, see how he handles that spot. They have other needs, too. Everybody assumes they’re worried about the power forward spot but they’re worried about the depth overall, too. It is something that they can address later in the year if they decide they don’t like what they have,” the executive told Heavy Sports.

Heat Answer Point Guard Needs

It’s no secret that Kyle Lowry has underachieved in his time in South Beach. He hasn’t been the starting point guard the Heat traded for, at least not on consistently. Earlier this summer, an executive also already told Heavy that Gabe Vincent has been the stronger point guard in his minutes in Miami. With that, maybe the Heat will look for an upgrade this season. Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets has been mentioned as a trade piece for the Heat previously, and this week another NBA general manager mentioned Rozier as a potential trade piece for Miami at the deadline.

“Point guard Terry Rozier, forward Gordon Hayward and center Mason Plumlee are three guys executives around the league are eyeing in Charlotte, and would-be contenders teams like the Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, Suns, and Lakers are expected to inquire should those players be put on the market,” an NBA GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

The Hornets may again be looking to rebuild soon and players like Rozier, Plumlee, and Hayward could be prime places to start. The Heat have players like Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and even Omer Yurtseven they could include.

Rozier Linked to Miami Heat in Past

Earlier this season, Rozier was named as a potential trade target for the Heat when discussing where the Heat stands with Duncan Robinson, and NBA executive shared why they haven’t dealt the undrafted forward and what they could potentially get in return for him.

“The problem is they do not want to just dump him for not much in return. They could get a rebuilding team to take him on, like an Oklahoma City or San Antonio, and they’d hold onto him for a year, then trade him again over the summer like we’ve seen the Thunder do so many times. But the Heat would have to send Robinson and a pick out to do that, and they are not interested in that. Not yet, at least. If they can get back a player who can help them, like Josh Richardson in San Antonio or Terry Rozier from the Hornets, they would have to be willing to put up that draft capital. They can make both of those deals pretty much straight up or include (Omer) Yurtseven if they need to,” the Eastern Conference Executive told Heavy.