Heat Star Bam Adebayo in Hot Water After Postgame Comments

The Miami Heat lost their last contest to the Boston Celtics 121-134 in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals. They now have a record of 10-12 on the season. Miami shot just nine free throws in the contest compared to 23 free-throw attempts by the Celtics, which ultimately played a part in deciding the game. Heat star Bam Adebayo didn’t hold back when calling out the referees for the free throw discrepancy in the loss.

“I asked if I’m getting fouled, and they tell me, no. And then I go watch [the] film and they were just pushing me. So, it’s one of those things where it’s kind of like, ‘Come on bro, y’all are out here to make the game fair.’ And I’m not saying dudes don’t get touched more than others,” Adebayo said to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“But our team, shooting a total of nine free throws, and we’re one of the teams that get in the paint, lives in the paint, and you’re telling me we only shoot nine? Come on, man.”

Adebayo’s comments could land him in hot water with the NBA, as publicly criticizing officials can warrant players a standard fine of $15,000.

Adebayo Calls Out “Unprofessional” Officials

Adebayo’s frustration with the officiating during the loss to the Celtics extends past the free throw discrepancy. He was also upset that when the referees called fouls on him and other Heat players, they refused to explain the call.

The Heat star believes that it is something that has to be confronted by the league to get referees to explain their reasoning behind calls.

“I mean, me personally, I don’t really get bent out of shape about fouls. My biggest thing is, like my mom taught me ever since I was younger, if somebody’s talking to you, you look at them dead in the eyes. I feel like that’s unprofessional when players come to try come talk to you, and you don’t look at them and, you know, acknowledge them,” Adebayo added.

“I feel like that has to be addressed. And that’s conversations we don’t get to see, we don’t get to hear when they go in their corners. I feel like they should be put on the podium and have to explain certain situations throughout the game.”

Heat Still Struggling as Season Progresses

The Heat looked like they were turning a corner over their recent stretch. They were on a three-game winning streak before they lost to the Celtics, and they now sit in 11th place in the conference. But two of those wins came against the 11-win Washington Wizards and the other against an 11-win Minnesota Timberwolves squad. When it came time for the Heat to face some real competition, they could not get the job done.

When the Heat started slow out of the gates to start the year, there was some solace that they were just dealing with an offseason hangover. Several other teams, such as the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors, dealt with those same woes. But 22 games into the season, the cream has risen to the top. The Nets and Warriors are both in the playoff picture, with the Heat on the outside looking in.

It may not be time to hit the panic button just yet for the Heat, but it is clear that something has to change if they want to turn this season around.