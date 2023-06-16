All-NBA Guard ‘Has Had an Eye’ on the Heat for Years: Report

Bradley Beal and the Miami Heat have been in rumors together all week. News broke on Wednesday that the Washington Wizards would look to move the former All-NBA guard this summer, if the franchise decides to move towards a rebuild.

Beal’s contract included a no-trade clause, meaning that the organization needs his approval on any deal that he’s involved in.

Luckily for the Heat, it seems that he’d welcome a move to Miami. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, Beal “has had an eye on” them for years.

“Bradley Beal has had an eye on the Miami Heat for years,” Katz wrote. “The three-time All-Star has mulled over his future time and time again over the past few summers, even if his decision has always been to return to the Washington Wizards, the only organization he’s played for during his 11 NBA seasons. In those moments, according to sources, the Heat have consistently stood above the rest of the league. If Beal had a formal list, which he never has before, then Miami would have been right there at the top of it.”

The Heat being atop Beal’s list of preferred destinations would be great for any potential trade. Again, the 29-year-old’s no-trade clause makes it so he essentially controls his own destiny. Beal could all but force his way to the Heat, perhaps lowering the price in a possible exchange.

Mock Proposal Lands Heat Bradley Beal for Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry

The amount of Beal to Miami rumors that have been floated this week would make anyone curious what a potential trade would actually look like.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey took the time to outline a swap, that lands the three-time All-Star in South Beach for the cheap.

Miami Heat Receive: Bradley Beal and Monte Morris

Washington Wizards Receive: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick

“With Beal essentially controlling the process, this may wind up being largely a cost-cutting move for the Wizards,” Bailey wrote. “If, for example, he says the Miami Heat is the only team he’ll play for, that front office isn’t going to pony up a massive offer for him. If he gives the team a list of suitors for which he’d decline that no-trade clause, there could be a bit of a bidding war.”

Herro and Lowry both make a fair share of cash, meaning that they alone would help the Heat match Beal’s salary to make the financial side of the trade work. The addition of a 23-year-old Herro would give Washington a piece for its rebuild, while Lowry’s expiring deal would give them cap flexibility for years to come.

Heat Listed as ‘Prominent Suitor’ For Bradley Beal

On top of Katz’s report indication that Beal would like to come to Miami, Shams Charania painted the Heat as a “prominent suitor” for him earlier this week.

“It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22,” Charania wrote. “The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market.”

Charania’s report doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The Heat just came up short in the NBA Finals, after a run that did not include Herro, who was sidelined with a broken hand.

It would make sense for them to dangle the young star in any deal, while his potential would elevate Miami above other teams looking to land Beal.