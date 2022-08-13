Heat Linked to All-Star Guard in Proposed Kyle Lowry Trade

No team has been pursuing stars this offseason more than the Miami Heat. The Heat have been linked to just about any star that is rumored to be moving teams. Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Dejounte Murray, you name it, and the Heat have been linked to having interest. None of their offers have advanced too much, partly because the team is unwilling to trade Bam Adebayo as things currently sit.

The Heat wants to get better this offseason without dealing their young All-Star big man in Adebayo, so perhaps they could look at other deals that would not require them to send any of their All-Stars or rising star in Tyler Herro. One trade proposal recently had the Heat sending Kyle Lowry to the Minnesota Timberwolves for an All-Star Guard.

D’Angelo Russell to the Miami Heat?

In an August 12 article for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley proposed a trade that the Timberwolves would look for to ‘Improve’ its roster, and that was acquiring the Heat’s six-time All-Star point guard.

Miami Heat Receive: D’Angelo Russell

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kyle Lowry

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a conundrum with Russell, and Anthony Edwards, both demanding possessions, and Minnesota fears Russell could slow down Edwards’ ascension by continuing to split possessions with the two players. Russell averaged 18.3 points per game last season in Minnesota and a career-high in assists per game with 7.1. He would bring an instant playmaking ability to the Heat and, at this stage of their careers, a likely upgrade from Lowry going into next season. Lowry battled injury and personal matters last year that took away from his play a bit.

D’Angelo Russell has the ability to create his own shot and create shots for others beyond what Lowry contributed last season. The All-Star guard would likely relieve some of the pressure that is on Butler to always create.

Buckley cited his reasoning behind the proposed deal to the Wolves not needing the level of scoring Russell brings, and adding a veteran like Lowry would improve their team.

“Russell probably packs more scoring punch at this point, but the Wolves should have enough net-shredders to field a top-10 offense without him. Lowry, meanwhile, would be a major upgrade on the defensive end and a not insignificant improvement as an offensive organizer,” Buckley wrote.

Heat Have Been Looking for Point Guards

Russell isn’t the first point guard or ballhandler that the Heat have been linked to this offseason. They were noted to be interested in signing John Wall after his buyout from the Houston Rockets. They talked with the San Antonio Spurs about a potential Dejounte Murray deal before he was sent to the Atlanta Hawks. Dennis Schroder’s name has been whispered about. And most recently, Pat Riley has been said to like the free agent point guard from the Cleveland Cavaliers as a potential offseason pickup. The guard is a restricted free agent in Cleveland currently and is yet to sign after not being thrilled with their contract offer thus far.