Heat Urged to Fill PJ Tucker Void With Trade for Disgruntled 3-&-D Wing

Have no fear, Miami Heat, reinforcements are on the way! No, the Heat didn’t go out and trade for anyone overnight. And no, they haven’t yet dipped into the free agency/buyout market. But last night did mark the return of Jimmy Butler to the team, with hopes he’ll suit up for Miami’s Eastern Conference Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat desperately needs Butler’s return to the lineup. With him on the floor, the Heat are outscoring opponents by good-not-great plus-2.5 points per 100 possessions. With Butler off the floor, however, that figure plummets to a negative differential: minus-3.2 points per 100 possessions.

But given that still-low point differential when Butler’s on the floor, the Heat could still use some additional help. One area of improvement: wing depth, especially after PJ Tucker departed in free agency last summer.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, that help might come in the form of disgruntled Suns wing Jae Crowder. Buckley identified Crowder as an ideal trade target for the Heat on December 1.

“The Heat have struggled more with injuries than anything, but their decision not to retain or replace P.J. Tucker this offseason remains a head-scratcher. Caleb Martin has done an admirable job of expanding his game to fit a larger role, but this forward group misses Tucker’s tenacity, toughness and occasional three-point shooting.

“Crowder could help fill that void.”

Heat Are ‘Serious’ Suitors for Crowder, per Insider

Crowder’s connection to Miami shouldn’t come as any surprise. Last week, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the Heat are actively pursuing a trade for Crowder.

“The Heat remain interested in Suns forward Jae Crowder and should still be considered a ‘serious’ suitor, sources told Hoops Wire. Miami has been considering multi-team trades as a way to acquire Crowder, sources added.”

Butler expected to play tonight. Just went through shootaround with team — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 2, 2022

This week, however, Amico upped the ante. While there’s been significant league interest in acquiring the playoff-tested wing, two teams have emerged as the clear favorites.

“The Bucks and Heat are viewed as the frontrunners for the veteran small forward, as the Suns would be hesitant to send him to a Western team, particularly a West contender sources said.”

The Bucks represent stiff competition for Crowder’s services. Milwaukee is viewed as a legitimate Finals favorite, with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo keeping things close with Luka Doncic in the MVP race.

But the Heat does have one factor in its favor lacking with the Bucks: history.

Crowder and Heat Went to Bubble Finals Together

The 2019-20 season was derailed by COVID-19, forcing teams to pause play until the league organized the “bubble playoffs” at Disney in Florida. At the time, Crowder was a member of the Miami Heat, a team that rode the strong play of its stars to a Finals showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s a factor Buckley noted cannot be overlooked in the Heat’s pursuit of Crowder.

“He spent the latter part of the 2019-20 season in South Beach—OK, mostly in the Orlando bubble with the Heat, but you get my drift—and promptly played some of the best basketball of his career. He started all 21 playoff games during Miami’s march to the Finals and logged the Heat’s fourth-most minutes in that series.”

The Phoenix Suns are looking for a power forward in return for Jae Crowder, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst (h/t @RealGM ) pic.twitter.com/b7JW84nyp5 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 30, 2022

With the Suns looking for a power forward in return for Crowder, it’s hard to imagine how the Heat pulls off a deal that satisfies that end. Unless, of course, the Suns are interested in Udonis Haslem. No? No takers? Then perhaps the Heat will have to loop in a third team to help facilitate a deal.