Suns Asking Price Revealed for Potential Jae Crowder Trade to Miami Heat

It hasn’t been the season that the Miami Heat envisioned after their Eastern Conference Finals run last season. They chose to run it back with the same team that was a game away from the NBA finals, minus PJ Tucker, who left to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. So far this season it has been a struggle for them to replace Tucker in their frontcourt. Caleb Martin hasn’t been bad, but the team has a problem when it comes to depth, especially at big man with the recent potentially season-ending injury to backup center Omer Yurtseven.

Is it Time for a Jae Crowder Reunion in South Beach?

One player that has been linked as a potential piece to replace Tucker is a reunion with former Heat forward Jae Crowder. Crowder reportedly wants out from the Phoenix Suns and has been publicly flirting with a return to the Heat. After their slow start to the season, could there be more urgency for the Heat to get deal done for Crowder?

Of all the trades that may happen in the NBA, Insider Ian Begley wrote for SNY TV that Crowder is one of the players that we may not have to wait for the winter or the deadline and could even happen before December 15. He also named what the Suns are seeking in any trade with the Heat for Crowder.

“One trade that may happen sooner than Dec. 15? Jae Crowder getting moved in Phoenix. Crowder has been away from the team while the Suns canvas the league for potential deals.

Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched base with on a Crowder deal. Per SNY sources, some with Phoenix see Miami’s Max Strus as an integral part of any return for Crowder. I’d assume that Miami would be reluctant to move Strus in a deal for Crowder,” NBA Insider Ian Begley wrote for SNY.

Max Strus has been awesome this season. He’s averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and nearly 2 assists per game for the Heat. Strus has also been one of the more consistent Heat players in an unpredictable season. It’s no wonder his play has him as a target for the Suns in return for Crowder.

Other Potential Heat Trade Targets

With the strong play from Strus this season, perhaps that asking price will dissuade the Heat from dealing for Crowder from the Suns. The Suns are hesitant to deal for the contract of Duncan Robinson so unless they change tune there, the Heat may look for other teams to add power forward depth.

The good news if the Heat do look to the trade market is there is a wide array of players that they can add with a deal. One piece they have been known to have interest in is Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin, who is on the trade market and is young with upside and could add a lot to the Heat’s frontcourt with his athleticism and shot blocking.

Another player that could be a target for Miami is Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been impressive this season since being traded to the Detroit Pistons. His hot play has teams speculating about the February trade deadline when Bogdanovic will again be trade eligible. Could the Heat look to add the sharpshooting big man come February?