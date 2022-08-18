Jake Paul Sounds Off on Friendship with Tyler Herro and Heat Trade Rumors

Tyler Herro has been one of the most talked about NBA players since he took the NBA Draft with his now iconic draft day drip before being selected by the Miami Heat with the thirteenth overall pick in 2019. Herro’s swagger has found him in surprising places. In 2020, the Heat guard had a rap song released about him by his friend Jack Harlow titled ‘Tyler Herro.‘ Harlow isn’t Herro’s only surprise connection outside of basketball. Recently the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award winner was seen hanging out with the problematic YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

Herro was seen at the Miami Heat’s training facility last week shooting baskets with Jake Paul and even coaching him on his shooting form. The video shared by the Heat quickly went viral with Herro and the social media sensation.

Paul recently spoke out about his blossoming friendship with the Heat’s star shooting guard.

Jake Paul on Friendship with Tyler Herro

Herro and Paul have been seen publicly more than once, and after the latest viral video the YouTuber turned boxer commented about the start of he and Herro’s relationship and seeing a different side of the NBA star.

“It came from our security guards introducing each other,” Paul said. “We both were always talking about each other. It just made sense to link up. Went to see him at a game and just been boys ever since…We interviewed him, and it was awesome. I know he doesn’t do that many interviews, it was cool to see a different side of him.”

Paul and Herro’s friendship goes beyond social media videos and podcast interviews however, the two have even discussed Herro’s feelings about being included in constant trade rumors this year and beyond. So far this summer, Herro has been mentioned in rumors for both Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

“We do a bit,” Paul shared. “It was a sensitive subject, but we definitely harp on that. It should be good for the fans to get some sort of answer in the episode.”

So far, no trade has really gained traction involving Herro, and the star is likely to stay in South Beach next season. Herro is also up for a max extension in Miami and the Heat have a choice to make what to do with Herro.

Tyler Herro on Trade Rumors

Jake Paul wasn’t the only player to speak out about their feelings about the trade rumors. Herro himself sounded out about his name circulating in trade rumors.

“I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is,” Herro said Tuesday as his foundation, the T. Herro Foundation, teamed up with the Heat to award nine Heat Academy students each with a $500 gift card to use on a back-to-school shopping spree at Target located at Dadeland Station in Miami. “I mean ever since I’ve been here, my name has been in rumors. So rumors, they don’t bother me. Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”